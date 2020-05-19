IMA flays ‘inhuman treatment’ of suspended doctor by Vizag police

india

Updated: May 19, 2020 23:47 IST

The Indian Medical Association on Tuesday expressed its strong disapproval at the alleged inhuman treatment meted out to Dr K Sudhakar, a suspended anaesthetist by Visakhapatnam police on Saturday.

In a letter to Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, IMA national president Dr Rajan Sharma and secretary general Dr R V Asokan said Sudhakar was handled inappropriately by the police, though there were certainly civilised ways of handling the situation by the government.

“That he was under suspension for allegedly raising safety issues in the hospital was all the more reason for sensitive handling of the issue,” the IMA representatives said.

At the same time, they said the IMA wouldn’t hold a brief for Sudhakar uttering unparliamentary words against the chief minister. “Such public behaviour is unacceptable and a conscientious apology is in order,” they said.

Sharma and Asokan, however, said the way a member of the medical profession was handled in public was very disturbing. It had hurt the doctors across the nation. “IMA, Andhra Pradesh unit, rose to the occasion in defending the dignity of the doctor and looking after his health,” they said.

On behalf of the doctors of the nation, the IMA expected a fair investigation into the incident and his earlier suspension. Appropriate punishment may be apportioned for the erring police officials, they said.

Videos of Sudhakar with his hands tied behind his back being beaten up by the police went viral in the social media triggering protests from the opposition parties.

Visakhapatnam police commissioner R K Meena said Sudhakar was creating nuisance on the highway in a drunken state and abusing the chief minister, the state government and others. He was arrested and sent for medical examination immediately.

Meena also announced suspension of a constable who allegedly manhandled the doctor.

On Sunday, Sudhakar was sent to the Institute of mental health in Visakhapatnam, where superintendent Dr K Radha Rani declared that he was suffering from acute and transient psychosis.

The police have registered a case against Dr Sudhakar under IPC sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees).

Last month, Sudhakar, working in the government hospital at Narsipatnam, was suspended for approaching the media to complain against the government for not providing sufficient number of PPE kits.