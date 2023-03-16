‘Images are self explanatory’: Congress on Delhi Police notice to Rahul Gandhi

The Congress on Thursday said a notice by Delhi Police to senior party leader Rahul Gandhi seeking details of the sexual assault victims he talked about during the Bharat Jodo Yatra is “another proof of a government in panic.” It alleged that the notice was ruling party's latest salvo to “weaken democracy, women empowerment, freedom of expression and role of the opposition.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a press conference at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, March 16, 2023.(PTI)

The Delhi Police has issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi over his remarks made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in which he said “women are still being sexually assaulted.” The police also sought details of victims so that action can be taken, PTI reported quoting officials.

Police have sent a questionnaire to Gandhi, asking him “to give details about women who approached him regarding sexual harassment.”

“A govt rattled by Shri Rahul Gandhi’s questions on PM Modi & Adani’s relationship hides behind its police,” Congress said from its official Twitter handle.

“We will respond to the notice in due course in accordance with law.”

“This notice is yet another proof of a govt in panic and their latest salvo to weaken democracy, women empowerment, freedom of expression and role of the opposition."

It also posted photographs of police personnel outside Gandhi's Tuglaq Lane residence in New Delhi, saying “Images are self explanatory.”

At the conclusion of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar, Rahul Gandhi recounted recounted the incident where two women confided to him about their gangrape. Gandhi said he told them to report the incident but they were reluctant. They said if they go to the police, they won't get married, Rahul Gandhi said.

Shared the story, Gandhi said that women are still being assaulted in the country but the media does not speak about it.

Police have asked him to give details of these victims so that security can be provided to them, the officials said.

