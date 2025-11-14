Imamganj election result 2025 Live: Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM faces tough contest in stronghold

Live

Imamganj election result 2025 Live: The ECI after polling concluded said Bihar had recorded “historic high” voter turnout of 66.91 per cent.

Imamganj election result 2025 Live: Imamganj Assembly seat in Bihar's Gaya district is a Scheduled Caste (SC) reserved constituency which went to polls in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections. Bihar voted in two phases -- on November 6 and November 11 -- for its 243-member assembly. The majority mark in the state is at 122 seats. Imamganj witnessed 67.64 per cent polling, according to the Election Commission of India. The ECI, after the voting concluded, said the state had seen a "historic high" voting of 67.14 per cent, its highest-ever. Key candidates contesting for the seat Sitting MLA Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAMS) candidate Deepa Kumari, Ritu Priya Chaudhary from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Dr Ajeet Kumar from the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), are in fray for the seat.The seat has been voting for a candidate for the HAMS) for the last decade, since 2015. See live updates on vote counting for Bihar Assembly elections here Imamganj comes under the Magadh region in Bihar, and has been a tribal stronghold with communities including the Oraon, Chero and Kharwar tribes residing here. According to the 2011 census, the constituency has a population of 192,812 people. Imamganj in the previous Assembly polls In the 2020 Assembly elections in Bihar, Jitan Ram Manjhi of the HAMS won against Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Uday Narain Choudhary with a margin of 9.23 per cent votes. The seat had then witnessed 58.69 per cent polling. In the 2015 Assembly polls too, Majhi had defeated Choudhary, who was then contesting on a Janata Dal (United) ticket, by a margin of 19.58 per cent votes. In the past 17 Assembly elections held in the constituency, the Congress has won four, mainly in the initial years of its establishment. Following this, the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and the Samata Party gained popularity with five wins from the seat. However, this was largely due to SC leader Jitan Ram Manjhi. After Majhi's exit from the JD(U) and founding of the HAMS, he won three consecutive elections from the seat. Majhi resigned as an MLA from the seat in 2024 following his election to the Lok Sabha, and his daughter-in-law Deepa Kumari retained the seat. Follow live updates on Bihar constituencies here Bihar Assembly elections 2025 | Key points • The voting for the 243-member state assembly took place in two phases on November 6 and November 11. The majority mark in the state is 122. • The counting of votes begins at 8 am, with the postal ballots to be counted first. Following this, the ECI will move on to counting of the EVM votes. • The voter turnout in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections stood at 65.08 per cent, while the voter turnout during the second phase was 69.20 per cent. The ECI after polling concluded said the state had recorded “historic high” voter turnout of 66.91 per cent, its highest since 1951. • Elaborate security arrangements have been made for counting of votes in Bihar. The arrangements are in place across 46 centres in 38 districts of the state, officials said. Meanwhile, schools in Patna will remain closed on Friday due to the vote counting. ...Read More

