Tarapur election result 2025 LIVE: Bihar Dy CM Samrat Choudhary seeks to retain father's legacy against RJD's Arun Kumar

The Assembly constituency witnessed 65.22 per cent polling, according to the Election Commission of India. Tarapur has always witnessed crucial battles, as key leaders who shaped the political scenario in Bihar have contested for victory from the seat.

Who are the key candidates?

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate and Bihar deputy chief minister Samrat Chaudhary is contesting against Rashtriya Janata Dal's Arun Shah from the seat.

The Jan Suraaj Party had fielded Santosh Kumar Singh, while Rahul Kumar Singh from the Aam Aadmi Party, which is contesting solo in the state polls, is also in the fray.

Chaudhary is contesting the polls after 15 years, while his main rival Shah has previously unsuccessfully contested from the seat in the 2021 bypolls.

The Tarapur constituency has long been a Choudhary stronghold, with Samrat's father Shakuni Choudhary being elected to the Bihar Assembly from the constituency first in 1985 as an Independent candidate, and then after joining the Indian National Congress in 1990.

Who won the Tarapur seat in 2020?

The General constituency voted for the Janata Dal (United) in 2020, whose candidate Mewa Lal Choudhary won the seat with 64,468 votes. Choudhary defeated RJD's Divya Prakash by 7,225 votes.

Following Choudhary's death in 2021, JD(U)'s Rajeev Kumar Singh won the seat with 79,090 votes in the by-elections. He defeated RJD candidate Shah by 3,852 votes.

The constituency has been retained by the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) for 15 years now. In the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Arun Bharti won the Jamui Lok Sabha (MP) seat, defeating Archana Ravidas of the RJD.

Exit poll predictions for Bihar Assembly elections

• Axis My India has projected a narrow victory for the BJP and JD(U)-led NDA, giving the alliance 121-141 seats, and putting the Mahagathbandhan at 98-118 seats. The pollster has predicted 0-2 seats for Jan Suraaj and between 1-5 for Others.

• Today's Chanakya and Matrize predicted a comfortable win for the NDA. Today's Chanakya has predicted 148-172 seats for the ruling alliance, with Matrize giving them 147-167 seats. The Mahagathbandhan will likely get 65-89 seats, according to Today's Chanakya, and 70-90 seats, according to Matrize.

•P-Marq predicted 142-162 for the Nitish Kumar-led NDA and 80-98 seats for Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan. It gave Jan Suraaj between 1-4 seats and 0-3 seats for other parties.