IMA’s first batch of 9 women cadets marks a watershed moment: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said that the passing out of nine women cadets at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun, Uttarakhand is a “watershed moment” in the military academy’s history, and is an inspiring example of the country’s march towards women-led development.

President Murmu reviewed the POP at IMA in Dehradun. (HT Sourced Photo)

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“This is a watershed moment in the history of IMA. It is not only a milestone in the history of India’s defence forces, but also an inspiring example of India’s march towards women-led development. I am sure that many more women cadets will join the Academy,” Murmu said while addressing the Passing Out Parade of the 158th Regular Course and the 141st Technical Graduate Course at the IMA.

Women were first inducted as officers under the Women Special Entry Scheme in 1992. Over the years, their role steadily expanded across various branches of the Army. Subsequent policy reforms and landmark court judgments opened new avenues, including permanent commission and command opportunities.

A defining moment came in 2021 when the Supreme Court allowed women to appear for the National Defence Academy (NDA) examination.

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{{^usCountry}} The first batch of women joined the NDA the following year, paving the way for greater integration of women into military training institutions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first batch of women joined the NDA the following year, paving the way for greater integration of women into military training institutions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In 2025, 17 female cadets passed out of the NDA, and now nine have passed out of IMA after pre-commissioning training for the Army. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2025, 17 female cadets passed out of the NDA, and now nine have passed out of IMA after pre-commissioning training for the Army. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Murmu also reviewed the parade. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Murmu also reviewed the parade. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She said, “This Academy that stands as a shining symbol of honour, courage and selfless service to the nation. Many extraordinary military leaders who have defended our frontiers and upheld the dignity of India under the most challenging circumstances, have passed out from this Academy. I take this opportunity to appreciate everyone, in the past and present, associated with this prestigious institution.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said, “This Academy that stands as a shining symbol of honour, courage and selfless service to the nation. Many extraordinary military leaders who have defended our frontiers and upheld the dignity of India under the most challenging circumstances, have passed out from this Academy. I take this opportunity to appreciate everyone, in the past and present, associated with this prestigious institution.” {{/usCountry}}

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She congratulated all officer cadets for their “successful completion of one of the most rigorous training programmes” in the country.

“I also congratulate your proud family members who have contributed to your achievements. I appreciate the Commandant, instructors and staff of the Indian Military Academy for their tireless efforts in guiding the officer cadets,” she said.

Murmu also extended her congratulations to cadets from friendly foreign countries on passing out from the IMA.

“Your countries had entrusted us with responsibility of training you to the highest levels of military professionalism. I am confident that you will bring many laurels to your Armed Forces and countries through your service and the values you have imbibed here,” she said.

“The presence of foreign cadets here reflects India’s commitment to fostering friendship, cooperation and peaceful relations with countries across the world. Cadets here develop mutual trust, understanding and professional bonds that play an important role in strengthening defence cooperation among nations. I am confident that with the strength of the values and training they receive here, they will contribute to regional stability and global peace,” she added.

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Addressing officer cadets, Murmu said, “Your journey at the Indian Military Academy has been one of discipline, sacrifice and perseverance. You have learned that military leadership is not only about command, but also about character, compassion and commitment. You are the protectors of our nation’s sovereignty, unity and integrity. You carry the sacred trust of over 140 crore citizens. You should always remember that service is the highest duty.”

She further said, “In an era of rapidly changing security challenges, technological advances and complex global environments, the Indian Army must remain adaptive and future-ready. I urge you to be lifelong learners, courageous decision-makers and ethical leaders.”

“As Army officers, you will be responsible for leading, guiding and caring for the soldiers. You have to lead by example, inspire confidence, and encourage the spirit of teamwork and dedication. By balancing operational effectiveness with the well-being of your soldiers, you will build trust and strengthen the fighting capability of the units you will lead. I expect you to lead from the front, care for your soldiers and uphold the finest traditions of our Armed Forces,” she said.

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