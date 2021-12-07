Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IMD alerts: Cyclone Jawad remnants to bring rainfall in 7 states till December 9
india news

IMD alerts: Cyclone Jawad remnants to bring rainfall in 7 states till December 9

According to the latest bulletin issued by the IMD, regions in northwest, central and east India will experience a drop in the minimum temperatures by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius.
Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) workers clear a water logged road after heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Jawad, in Kolkata on Monday, December 6, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 12:03 AM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Cyclone Jawad, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), weakened into a deep depression and subsequently to a depression before turning into a low-pressure area. However, the remnants of the cyclonic storm has caused heavy rainfall to many states, especially West Bengal.

According to the latest bulletin by the IMD, the storm currently lies over northwest Bay of Bengal, and adjoining West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts. Owing to this, rainfall alerts have been issued in as many as seven states and Union territories till December 9.

Also Read | Cyclone Jawad: Rain lashes Kolkata, southern parts of West Bengal

Besides rainfall, northwest, central and east Indian regions will experience a drop in minimum temperature by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius.

Here's the key IMD alerts for 7 states and Union territories for the next three days:

1. Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are expected to witness isolated to scattered light rainfall or snowfall over the next 24 hours.

2. According to the IMD bulletin, light isolated rainfall is very likely over Uttar Pradesh on December 6.

3. There will be a dip in the minimum temperature by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in northwest, central and east Indian regions as well as Gujarat.

4. The IMD has forecasted that a fresh weather disturbance is likely to impact the western Himalayan region from December 8 onwards, and under its influence, isolated light rainfall or snowfall is very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh on December 8 and 9.

5. The disturbance over western Himalaya will also cause isolated to scattered, light to moderate rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu on December 8 and 9. Notably, isolated heavy downpours have been additionally forecasted over Tamil Nadu.

