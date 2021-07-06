IMD alerts: Monsoon to bring heavy rainfall in these states from July 8

IMD has said that several states and Union territories will receive heavy rainfall from July 8 onwards under the influence of the southwest monsoon (SW). According to the predictions by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, early winds from Bay of Bengal would establish over parts of east India from July 8 onwards. The department reiterated in its alerts that these winds would then spread into northwestern India; hence southwest monsoon is expected to advance over some parts of western Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi around July 10.

This southwest monsoon condition will lead to heavy rainfall in almost all corners of India – starting from north to northwest and south.

Here is a list of key IMD alerts on how the southwest monsoon will affect some states and UTs:

1. Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh in central India will receive scattered to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls from July 8 onwards. Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are very likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on July 8.

2. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand from July 8 onwards; over Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh from July 9 onwards, and over east Rajasthan from July 10 onwards.

3. Owing to the strengthening of the southwest monsoon over the Arabian Sea, heavy rainfall is likely along the west coast from July 9 onwards.

4. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is expected over Konkan, Goa, coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe in Puducherry from July 9 onwards.

5. As southwest monsoon will be revived from July 8 onwards, rainfall and its distribution will very likely reduce over northeast Indian states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura from July 9 onwards.

According to IMD’s mid-day bulletin, heavy rainfall was observed from 8.30pm on Monday to 8.30am on Tuesday in isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and coastal Karnataka. Besides these regions, rain and thundershowers were noticed in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

Thundershowers were also observed during the same time period in Odisha, east Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, west Rajasthan, and Kerala, among others, the bulletin showed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON