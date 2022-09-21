IMD alerts: Monsoon to bring heavy rainfall with lightning in these 16 states till Sept 25

Even as several parts of India, including Maharashtra, Karnataka and Rajasthan, among others, battle with the widespread rainfall that has triggered flooding and waterlogging in the states, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more heavy downpours for the next three days.

In its latest bulletin, the weather department said that a low pressure currently lies over Madhya Pradesh. Pertaining to the low pressure area, a trough runs from northwest Bay of Bengal to the north of Punjab across cyclonic circulation. Furthermore, the high moisture feed from Arabian Sea that lies over northwest India is likely to continue for the next two days (till September 23 to be precise).

Owing to these weather conditions, as many as 16 states and Union territories (UTs) will receive heavy rainfall till September 25.

Here are the key IMD alerts for rain over the next four days:

Heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning are very likely over Maharashtra (Vidarbha, Marathwada and central part of the state) and Chhattisgarh on September 22. The similar weather forecast has been made over Madhya Pradesh on September 22 and 23. In west Madhya Pradesh, isolated very heavy rainfall is expected. Isolated heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning are very likely over Haryana and Chandigarh on September 22, and over Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh between September 22 and 25. East UP and east Rajasthan will have similar weather on September 22 and 23. In Delhi too, isolated heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning has been forecast by the IMD on September 22. Northern eastern states will also see isolated heavy falls with thunderstorm and lightning over the next few days. In Arunachal Pradesh, the weather will persist between September 22 and 24; in Assam and Meghalaya on September 22 and 23, and in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on September 22.

