Monsoon withdraws from parts of southwest Rajasthan: IMD

Monsoon has withdrawn from parts of southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Kutch on Tuesday, four days after the normal date for commencement of withdrawal from northwest India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The withdrawal of monsoon has been declared because there is anti-cyclonic circulation over the region; there has been no rainfall during the last five days and water vapour imagery indicates dry weather conditions over the region.

The line of withdrawal of monsoon passes through Khajuwala, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Naliya.

The low-pressure area lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-West Bengal coasts.

The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8km above mean sea level. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and north Chhattisgarh during the next 2 days.

A trough (area of low pressure) is running from the low-pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal adjoining north Odisha-West Bengal coasts to southwest Uttar Pradesh across Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh.

A western disturbance is also impacting the Western Himalayan region.

The normal date for the monsoon to commence withdrawal from NW India is September 17.

Last year, the monsoon began its retreat after mid-October and it had withdrawn from the country by October 25, the seventh most delayed withdrawal since 1975, the IMD had said.

This year the commencement of monsoon withdrawal is a month earlier compared to last year.

The normal date for complete withdrawal of the monsoon from the country is October 15.

The southwest monsoon retreated on or after October 25 five times between 2010 and 2021 — in 2017, 2010, 2016, 2020 and 2021, IMD data showed.

“We are monitoring further withdrawal. There is no update immediately as some areas of northwest India may receive rain,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist at IMD.

Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Odisha & Telangana today; Vidarbha and East Madhya Pradesh till September 23; West Madhya Pradesh on September 22 and 23 and Chhattisgarh, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra on September 21 and 22. Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh during September 21 and 22 and over East Uttar Pradesh today.