IMD expects rain fury in these states, flood fear looms in Odisha

Amid rain-triggered landslides in Himachal Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an orange alert for the next 12 hours across the state. Heavy rainfall is likely in isolated places in the districts of Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts, according to IMD.

An official at the weather forecasting agency said that Himachal Pradesh will also witness moderate to heavy rain during the next five days.

"The next 5 days to see moderate to heavy rain. An orange alert has been issued for the next 12 hours for the whole state, yellow alert for the rest of the days till August 24," ANI quoted IMD Deputy Director of State, Bui Lal, as saying.

At least 21 people lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh due to landslides, flash floods, and other weather-related incidents on Saturday. Due to inclement weather, at least 15 houses and several transformers were damaged.

"21 dead, 12 injured, 6 missing in the last 24 hours as heavy rainfall continues to trigger flashflood situations, landslides and accidents in the state," State Disaster Management Authority said, as quoted by ANI.

The state disaster management authority has also issued a warning for landslides due to heavy rains predicted in the state till August 25.

Flood fear looms in northern Odisha

Mayurbhanj and Balasore are on alert due to the possibility of a major flood in the two districts of northern Odisha as river Subarnarekha continues to swell following heavy rain and subsequent water release from Jharkhand's Galudih barrage. Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said teams of NDRF, ODRAF along with fire services personnel have been rushed to Balasore to aid in the relief operations, reported PTI.

“Galudih barrage in Jharkhand has released 4.5 lakh cusec water through 16 gates. All panchayat functionaries, self help groups have been asked to help with evacuation operations in the vulnerable areas,” Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said.

He alerted the district administration of Mayurbhanj and Balasore of a “real high flood.”

Red alert in Madhya Pradesh districts

A red alert has been issued in Narsinghpur, Damoh, Sagar and Chhatarpur districts of Madhya Pradesh, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. In several other parts of the state, an orange alert has been issued predicting heavy to very heavy showers and lightning in Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Rewa, Gwalior and Chambal divisions and 18 more districts.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON