IMD forecasts heavy rain, thunderstorms in Delhi on Monday

The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 32.1 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Cloudy skies with heavy rain and thunderstorms expected in Delhi on Monday, says IMD.(HT File)

The minimum temperature settled at 24.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's normal, it said.

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy sky with heavy rain and thunderstorms for Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The relative humidity in the capital was recorded at 74 per cent at 5.30 pm, the IMD said.

The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 4 pm on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 79, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.