IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Delhi and several other states over the next 2 days | Check updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Delhi over the next two days following the city's highest single-day downpour in 88 years on Friday. An 'orange alert' has been issued for Sunday and Monday due to the expected heavy rainfall. The weather agency predicts a “Generally cloudy sky, moderate rain/thunderstorm” for Saturday.(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

The regional meteorological centre in New Delhi, in its latest update, mentioned that Saturday will see moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms. The weather agency predicts a “Generally cloudy sky, moderate rain/thunderstorm” for Saturday.

The weather agency predicted moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph for Sunday and Monday (June 30 and July 1).

“Generally cloudy sky. moderate to heavy. Rain/thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph),” the weather prediction for Sunday and Monday said.

The weather agency predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for Sunday and Monday.(IMD)

On Friday, Delhi saw 228.1 mm of rainfall, the highest for the month of June since 1936, with more showers expected over the weekend, according to meteorologists, quoted by news agency PTI. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's main weather station, recorded this rainfall amount in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Friday. This figure is more than three times the average June rainfall of 74.1 mm and marks the highest June rainfall in at least 16 years.

Weather experts observed that such extreme weather events are increasingly occurring in the national capital. Delhi typically receives around 650 mm of rainfall throughout the entire monsoon season. The heavy rain on Friday alone accounted for one-third of Delhi's total monsoon rainfall so far this season.

Rainfall predictions for other states over the next 5 days

Here are the rainfall predictions for other states in northern India over the next five days, according to the weather body's latest bulletin.

June 29: Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and East India. Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. Isolated very heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha. Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and isolated heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.

June 30: Isolated very heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, and Odisha. Isolated heavy rainfall over Punjab and Delhi. Isolated very heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.

July 1: Isolated very heavy rainfall over Haryana-Chandigarh and East Rajasthan. Isolated heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

July 2: Isolated very heavy rainfall over East Rajasthan. Isolated heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. Isolated very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh.

July 3: Isolated very heavy rainfall over Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, and Arunachal Pradesh. Isolated heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh. Isolated heavy rainfall over Odisha.