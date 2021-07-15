Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in some states till July 19. Check details
india news

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in some states till July 19. Check details

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely till July 16 and isolated very heavy rainfall over the region during July 17-19, it said in the forecast.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 04:01 PM IST
The IMD has also predicted increase in rainfall over northeast India during July 17-19.(HT photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted fresh spell of heavy rainfall over parts of northern India from July 17 and said that ongoing enhanced rainfall activity along the west coast will continue till July 19.

In its latest forecast, the MeT department said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely to continue over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand with isolated heavy rainfall till July 16.

Isolated to scattered rainfall is predicted over plains of northwest India till July 16. There is likelihood of enhanced rainfall activity over from July 17 with widespread rainfall and isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Haryana, Punjab, north Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and south Uttar Pradesh during July 17-19, the weather department said.

The IMD also predicted increase in rainfall over northeast India during July 17-19. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely till July 16 and isolated very heavy rainfall over the region during July 17-19, it said in the forecast.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rain activity is very likely over Konkan and Goa and Karnataka during the next three days, according to IMD. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over the region during next three days. Decrease in rainfall activity is likely over the west coast and peninsular India from July 16 onwards till July 18, the IMD said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rains imd
TRENDING NEWS

Elon Musk has this to say on Jack Dorsey’s reply to Twitter’s Fleet-related post

Shikhar Dhawan plays the flute while Prithvi Shaw sings Yeh Sham Mastani. Watch

Human sings ‘You are my sunshine’ to cat, the kitty reacts by doing this. Watch

Paytm founder tweets he wants to ‘copy’ this idea from Zomato
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra SSC result
PM Modi
Malik movie review
Rishabh Pant
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Zika cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP