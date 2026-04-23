...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

IMD issues orange alert as heatwave intensifies across Kerala

IMD issues orange alert as heatwave intensifies across Kerala

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 05:13 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Thiruvananthapuram, The IMD has issued an orange alert warning of heatwave conditions in parts of Kerala, prompting authorities to urge extreme caution amid soaring temperatures and high humidity.

IMD issues orange alert as heatwave intensifies across Kerala

According to a press release, heatwave conditions are likely at isolated places in Kollam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts on Thursday and Friday.

Maximum temperatures are expected to reach around 41 degrees Celsius in Palakkad, 40 degrees Celsius in Kollam and Thrissur, and about 38 degrees Celsius in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode during April 23–24, around 4–5 degrees Celsius above normal.

Other districts, including Alappuzha, Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod, may see temperatures of around 37°C, while Thiruvananthapuram is likely to record about 36 degrees Celsius.

For April 25 and 26, temperatures are expected to remain above normal, with Palakkad around 40 degrees Celsius, Kollam 39 degrees Celsius, Thrissur and Kottayam 38 degrees Celsius, and most other districts ranging between 36 and 37 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged people to exercise extreme caution as temperatures continue to rise across the state.

In a Facebook post, he said temperatures have crossed 40 degrees Celcius in some regions, while high humidity is intensifying discomfort elsewhere.

Warning that extreme heat can lead to serious health complications and even death, Vijayan advised people to avoid direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm, describing it as a "self-lockdown" period similar to precautions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He urged people to stay hydrated, avoid unnecessary travel and outdoor work, and ensure proper ventilation in homes and workplaces.

Wearing light, loose cotton clothing and using protective gear such as umbrellas and sunglasses was also recommended, he said.

Highlighting preparedness, the CM said working hours have been rescheduled to minimise daytime exposure, and employment guarantee works have been halted during peak heat hours.

He also called for ensuring drinking water and shade for animals, and encouraged local bodies, Kudumbashree units, and voluntary organisations to set up public drinking water facilities.

People experiencing symptoms of heatstroke have been advised to seek immediate medical attention, while bystanders have been urged to assist affected individuals by moving them to shaded areas and helping cool their bodies.

"Together, with cooperation, we can overcome this severe summer as well," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
thiruvananthapuram kerala
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Home / India News / IMD issues orange alert as heatwave intensifies across Kerala
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.