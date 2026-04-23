Thiruvananthapuram, The IMD has issued an orange alert warning of heatwave conditions in parts of Kerala, prompting authorities to urge extreme caution amid soaring temperatures and high humidity.

IMD issues orange alert as heatwave intensifies across Kerala

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According to a press release, heatwave conditions are likely at isolated places in Kollam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts on Thursday and Friday.

Maximum temperatures are expected to reach around 41 degrees Celsius in Palakkad, 40 degrees Celsius in Kollam and Thrissur, and about 38 degrees Celsius in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode during April 23–24, around 4–5 degrees Celsius above normal.

Other districts, including Alappuzha, Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod, may see temperatures of around 37°C, while Thiruvananthapuram is likely to record about 36 degrees Celsius.

For April 25 and 26, temperatures are expected to remain above normal, with Palakkad around 40 degrees Celsius, Kollam 39 degrees Celsius, Thrissur and Kottayam 38 degrees Celsius, and most other districts ranging between 36 and 37 degrees Celsius.

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{{^usCountry}} The IMD has also warned of hot and humid conditions across the state, except in hilly areas, during April 23–26. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The IMD has also warned of hot and humid conditions across the state, except in hilly areas, during April 23–26. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In view of the situation, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued strict guidelines, particularly for the Education Department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In view of the situation, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued strict guidelines, particularly for the Education Department. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} All vacation classes, camps, and similar student activities have been suspended during the warning period, including in private schools, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All vacation classes, camps, and similar student activities have been suspended during the warning period, including in private schools, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Exam-related activities such as valuation may continue only if adequate safeguards are ensured, including proper ventilation, access to drinking water, and sanitation facilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Exam-related activities such as valuation may continue only if adequate safeguards are ensured, including proper ventilation, access to drinking water, and sanitation facilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities have also directed that precautionary measures against heat-related illnesses be communicated to students and parents through channels such as WhatsApp groups and the KITE Victers platform, and have instructed officials to coordinate with district disaster management authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities have also directed that precautionary measures against heat-related illnesses be communicated to students and parents through channels such as WhatsApp groups and the KITE Victers platform, and have instructed officials to coordinate with district disaster management authorities. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged people to exercise extreme caution as temperatures continue to rise across the state.

In a Facebook post, he said temperatures have crossed 40 degrees Celcius in some regions, while high humidity is intensifying discomfort elsewhere.

Warning that extreme heat can lead to serious health complications and even death, Vijayan advised people to avoid direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm, describing it as a "self-lockdown" period similar to precautions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He urged people to stay hydrated, avoid unnecessary travel and outdoor work, and ensure proper ventilation in homes and workplaces.

Wearing light, loose cotton clothing and using protective gear such as umbrellas and sunglasses was also recommended, he said.

Highlighting preparedness, the CM said working hours have been rescheduled to minimise daytime exposure, and employment guarantee works have been halted during peak heat hours.

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He also called for ensuring drinking water and shade for animals, and encouraged local bodies, Kudumbashree units, and voluntary organisations to set up public drinking water facilities.

People experiencing symptoms of heatstroke have been advised to seek immediate medical attention, while bystanders have been urged to assist affected individuals by moving them to shaded areas and helping cool their bodies.

"Together, with cooperation, we can overcome this severe summer as well," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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