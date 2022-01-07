IMD issues orange alert in J&K due to heavy snowfall, warns of avalanche in vulnerable areas

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an orange alert in Jammu and Kashmir for January 7 and January 8 in view of inclement weather in the Valley.

As per the Met department, rainfall and/or snowfall is expected to increase gradually as the current day progresses. The weather conditions have been forecasted to intensify during nights of January 7 and 8, thereby leading to heavy to very rainfall and/or snowfall.

However, conditions are expected to gradually improve starting January 9 morning.

Owing to the orange alert, the IMD has given a warning of avalanche (landslide) in vulnerable areas in the Valley, and also said that the inclement weather may affect surface as well as air transportation on January 8.

The Met department has asked people in the Valley not to venture in avalanche prone areas as its data revealed that the disaster is mostly triggered by heavy snowfall. People have also been advised to follow traffic advisory and maintain proper ventilation inside their rooms.

The Valley witnessed heavy snowfall on the upper reaches and at the tourist resorts of Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Pahalgam, northern and southern parts of Kashmir on Wednesday. The situation improved marginally on Thursday but fresh forecast by the IMD may worsen it altogether.

The inclement weather has heavily impacted flight operations in the Valley with several of them either delayed or cancelled over the last two days. In a statement on Twitter on Thursday, Srinagar Airport said that as many as six flights were cancelled during the day and 35 could be operated normally owing to the harsh weather conditions.

