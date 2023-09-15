IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert for Mumbai; ‘orange’ alert for 4 Maharashtra districts. Details

The India Meteorological Department or IMD on Friday issued a ‘yellow’ alert in Mumbai and its suburbs over the next two days stating that isolated areas are very likely to receive heavy rainfall. The weather department has also issued an ‘orange’ alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Dhule for the next two days predicting heavy to heavy rainfall.

People crossing a road in a heavy monsoon rain at Andheri, in Mumbai, India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maharashtra's Pune and Satara have also received an orange alert for Saturday and Sunday from the weather office, which forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in hilly regions. Other regions including Nasik, Nandurbar, Kolhapur and Aurangabad have also been issued warnings of heavy rainfall.

On Thursday, the weather department said, “Due to the active monsoon conditions, enhanced rainfall activity is expected over parts of Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra & Marathwada during 15-18."

According to the IMD, several regions in Maharashtra are likely to witness waterlogging due to the heavy rainfall and it may lead to disruption to road, rail, air, and ferry transport.

Private jet skids off at Mumbai airport amid heavy rainfall

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday around 5:02pm, a private jet with eight people, including crew members, onboard skidded off the runway at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport amid heavy rainfall. The Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL - belonging to VSR Ventures - had flown from Visakhapatnam.

According to the airport authorities, everyone onboard suffered injuries and were taken to the nearest hospital.

The eight people onboard were identified as Dhruv Kotak, Lars Sorensen, KK Krishnadas, Aakarsh Sethi, Arul Sali, and Kamakshi. Meanwhile, the flight was operated by pilots Sunil and Neil - who sustained major injuries and had to go an urgent surgery.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the incident took place due to poor visibility following heavy rain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON