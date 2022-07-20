IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi today, predicts ‘moderate to heavy rainfall’

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'yellow' alert for Delhi on Wednesday and predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the national capital. As per the forecast, a cloudy sky is likely to prevail over Delhi and thunderstorms are expected.

The IMD has also predicted minor traffic disruptions. "Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination. Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard. Avoid going to areas that face water logging problems often," the IMD wrote.

The national capital is likely to witness a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to be 27 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday several parts of Delhi witnessed light rainfall - bringing respite to residents from the hot and muggy weather. However, the maximum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 37.7 degrees Celsius - which is three degrees above normal.

According to the IMD, on Tuesday, Safdarjung recorded 8.7mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Pusa, Ayanagar, and Palam recorded 12mm, 12.2mm, and 10.2mm respectively.

IMD scientist RK Jenamani said: "The rain we received on Tuesday was mainly due to the incoming moisture and these spells were scattered and limited to some parts of Delhi. The monsoon trough is still around 150km south of Delhi but will advance closer to the capital in the next 24 to 48 hours and bring light to moderate rain on Wednesday and Thursday."

