IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several states over the next few days. Check here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest weather update predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, east Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, central Maharashtra, and Konkan and Goa on Wednesday.

The weather agency also predicted isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms or lightning in Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha on Wednesday, Jharkhand on September 18, Sub- Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on September 15 and 16.

Also Read| Strong bolt of lightning strikes high-rise building in Mumbai, stuns netizens

East Madhya Pradesh, ghat areas of central Maharashtra, and Konkan along with Goa might experience downpours during the next five days.

The Met department warned about isolated very heavy rainfall over West Madhya Pradesh, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat on September 14 and 15, and over Konkan and Goa from September 14 to 16. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over ghat areas of central Maharashtra on September 15, according to IMD.

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Wednesday as the cloudy skies and cool winds brought the temperature down in the capital, providing respite from the prevailing sultry conditions. The IMD has predicted light light rain or thundershowers in the city during the day with moderate precipitation likely on Thursday.

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of Delhi. Visuals from Palam area pic.twitter.com/2b6AaluweR — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2022

According to the weather department, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius over the next few days. After a large rain deficit in August, monsoon activity has remained subdued in Delhi and neighbouring areas in September so far, it said. Delhi has recorded above-normal maximum temperatures on most of the days in September owing to the deficit rainfall, as per the weather office.

Mumbai witnessed heavy showers in the early hours of Wednesday, causing waterlogging in some low-lying areas but the water receded gradually as the rain intensity reduced in the morning. IMD has predicted a cloudy sky and moderate rain in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours with a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Waterlogging persists in Mumbai's Sion area due to incessant rainfall pic.twitter.com/HDJS5XTfVK — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2022

(With inputs from agencies)