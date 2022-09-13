Strong bolt of lightning strikes high-rise building in Mumbai, viral video stuns netizens

Heavy rains have lashed parts of Mumbai for the last few weeks. Social media is filled with different posts related to the incessant downpours. One such video shows a startling incident of lightning striking a high-rise building in Mumbai's Borivali West. The video is going viral on the internet.

The video was captured and shared by an Instagram user named Vibhuti Bandekar on September 7, whose video has since been widely circulated. The video shows a shocking moment captured by the user in which a strong bolt of lightning strikes the top of a residential building in Borivali accompanied by roaring thunder. The Instagram user posted the video with a caption part of which reads, "So this just happened today right around tea time -07.09.2022 at 17:13 IST. Hope no one was hurt. It was distressing to witness this.”

Bandekar also updated the caption later and wrote, "Update as of 09.09.2022: No one was hurt. Location: Neminath Apartments, Shimpoli road, Kastur Park, Borivali west."

Watch the video scary yet fascinating video here:

The video has amassed more than 57,000 likes and several comments from Instagram users shocked at the striking incident. Commenting on the video, an Instagram user wrote, "Damn what timing!" Another user posted, "My router is destroyed." "I also saw that. It was mind-blowing," expressed a fourth.

