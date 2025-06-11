Fresh red alert for Delhi as IMD warns of severe heatwave; temps soar past 45 deg C

As temperatures continue to soar across the national capital, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a fresh 'red' alert for Delhi. People take protection against the scorching sun on a hot summer day, in New Delhi.(PTI)

Warning of severe heatwave condition, the IMD has revised its orange alert for Delhi and revised it to a red. As per the nowcast or the national capital, this red alert will stay in place for Wednesday and Thursday.

Based on the bulletin issued at 2 PM, the weather department has stated that heatwave conditions will continue to prevail over the Delhi-NCR as temperatures cross the 45 degrees Celsius mark.

"Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at many places across Delhi-NCR," with temperatures ranging between 44 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees Celsius.," said IMD.

Delhi temperature crosses 45 degrees

As per a PTI report, Delhi's Safdarjung substation recorded a maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, while Ayanagar registered a maximum temperature of 45.5 degrees Celsius. As per the weather department, both these temperatures are above normal.

"Delhi-NCR is under red alert today and tomorrow, followed by an orange alert on June 13. Light rain and thunderstorms are possible on the night of June 13 due to a western disturbance, which may bring some relief," Dr Naresh Kumar, senior scientist at IMD told news agency PTI.

Heatwave conditions to prevail over Northwest India

As per the IMD bulletin, Heatwave conditions are "very likely at many/some places over Jammu-Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi" from June 11 to 14. Furthermore, a severe heatwave warning is on for June 11 and 12.

Along with Delhi, a red warning has also been issued for states such as Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab.

Residents acorss Delhi -NCR are expected to experience some relief after June 12 due to light rains across the region. As per IMD, an approaching western disturbance may bring relief, replacing the red alert with an orange alert.

(With agency inputs)