IMD warns of heatwave conditions in Delhi and these states; temperature to touch 42 degrees

Delhi is bracing for a spell of heatwave conditions in the coming week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a rise in temperatures on April 7 and 8, when the maximum is expected to reach between 40 and 42 degree Celsius. Alongside Delhi, the IMD also issued heatwave warnings for several north Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, for the upcoming week. For Saturday, the forecast for Delhi includes strong surface winds and isolated heatwave conditions in some areas. (File)(AFP)

For Saturday, the forecast for Delhi includes strong surface winds and isolated heatwave conditions in some areas

On Friday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius, which was 4.4 degree above the normal, while the minimum stood at 18.8 degree Celsius, according to the MeT department.

Delhi heatwave forecast

According to the regional meteorological centre in New Delhi, a heatwave is likely to prevail in the national capital from April 5 to April 8.

On April 5, maximum temperatures are expected to range between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may remain between 18 and 20 degree Celsius.

On April 6, the heat may intensify slightly, with maximums between 39 and 41degree Celsius and minimums between 19 and 21 degree Celsius.

The temperature is expected to rise further on April 7, reaching maximums of 40 to 42 degrees Celsius and minimums of 20 to 22 degree Celsius.

The same temperature pattern is likely to continue on April 8, with highs between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius and lows ranging from 21 to 23 degree Celsius. While the daytime heatwave condition is expected to persist throughout the period, no warm night condition is likely during this time.

On April 9 and 10, the maximum temperatures are likely to settle between 39 to 41 degrees Celsius

IMD predicts heatwave in these states

Heatwave conditions are very likely to persist in isolated pockets of Saurashtra and Kutch, south Haryana, Delhi, and west Uttar Pradesh from April 5 to April 9. Himachal Pradesh may experience similar conditions from April 5 to April 7. Heatwave conditions are also expected in Punjab and the Gujarat region from April 6 to April 9, west Rajasthan from April 5 to April 10, east Rajasthan from April 6 to April 10, and west Madhya Pradesh from April 7 to April 10.

In addition, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over Gujarat state from April 5 to April 10, and over Konkan & Goa from April 5 to April 9, 2025.

April to June to see higher-than-usual temperatures

Earlier this week, the weather department predicted above-normal temperatures across India for the April to June period, along with an increase in the number of heatwave days, especially in central and eastern regions and the northwestern plains. Typically, India experiences around four to seven heatwave days during these three months.

However, this year, several states are likely to face a higher number of such days. These include Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and northern areas of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha may experience 10 to 11 heatwave days during this season.

India endured an exceptionally severe summer last year, with 536 heatwave days reported—the highest in 14 years. Additionally, 2024 was recorded as the warmest year both in India and globally.

Rain prediction for these states