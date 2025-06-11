Rajasthan under heatwave red alert today. What about Delhi? Check IMD weather forecast

Extreme heatwave conditions continue to sear northwest and eastern India, with Delhi logging its hottest day of the season on Tuesday and parts of Rajasthan reeling under severe heat. There may be some relief in Delhi heatwave starting June 12, with the IMD forecasting light rainfall and thunderstorms in some parts.(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Orange and yellow alerts remain in place across several states as temperatures soar and humidity adds to the discomfort. According to the India Meteorological Department, the weakening influence of recent western disturbances has left behind residual moisture, intensifying the oppressive heat. With the monsoon yet to arrive in northwest India, conditions are expected to worsen in the coming days.

Delhi records season's hottest day

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded its highest maximum temperature of the season at 43.8 degrees Celsius, 3.6 notches above the season's average. The IMD on Monday issued an orange alert for the capital city till Wednesday. According to the IMD, very hot weather and heatwave in Delhi to persist until at least June 12. The daytime temperature on Wednesday is expected to hover around the 45-degree Celsius mark, while the nights will also be warm at around 29 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. There may be some relief starting June 12, with the IMD forecasting light rainfall and thunderstorms in parts of Delhi, along with gusty winds between 30 and 40 kmph.

Red alert for Rajasthan

A severe heatwave has gripped western Rajasthan, with temperatures soaring above 47 degrees in Ganganagar for two consecutive days. The heatwave is expected to persist for the next few days. IMD has issued a red alert for heatwave for two days, including June 11 and June 12. An orange alert has been issued for June 13 in West Rajasthan. In East Rajasthan, a yellow alert is issued for the same day. Meanwhile, Rajasthan may experience thunderstorm activities from June 15-16, bringing possible relief from the heat. A drop in temperature is expected in eastern Rajasthan around June 18-20 due to thunderstorm activities.

Yellow alert in Ludhiana

In Ludhiana, IMD issued a yellow alert for heatwave on Tuesday till Thursday. Ludhiana clocked 44° Celsius on Monday, and as per the IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to stay above 40° Celsius till June 16. While there is no prediction of a significant change in the weather after three days, IMD’s Chandigarh centre director Surender Paul said there were some chances of light thunderstorms and even light rain at isolated places which will bring the temperatures down near the normal if not equal or below.

High temperature in Himachal hill stations

Una in Himachal Pradesh recorded the highest maximum temperature of 44.2°C on Tuesday, as several stations across the hill state continued to report above normal temperatures. The average maximum temperature in the state remained above normal on Tuesday. Several popular hill stations, including Manali and Shimla, are witnessing temperatures significantly above normal. The MeT department officials said that dry weather is expected to prevail across all districts of the state till June 12. However, light rainfall is likely at isolated places over the state on June 13 and 14.

(With PTI and ANI Inputs)