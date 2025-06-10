Delhi heat wave: IMD's orange alert on as city's temperature ‘feels like’ almost 50 deg C

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert over heatwave in Delhi for the next two days amid residents grappling with unbearably high temperatures in the city, with a 'feels-like' temperature reportedly close to 50 degrees Celsius. IMD has issued an orange alert for the national capital with temperatures expected to reach 45 degrees Celsius(PTI)

With all five weather stations recording a surge in temperature, the weather department was warned of a heatwave in Delhi.

Based on the warning for Delhi, the IMD has issued an orange alert for June 10 and June 11. This warning comes after the weather department stated that heatwave conditions are expected to prevail over Northwest India for the next four to five days.

As per the IMD, the temperature in Delhi is expected to breach the 45 degrees Celsius mark in the next few days.

Delhi temp reaches 44.9, but ‘feels-like’ almost 50 deg

Based on the data shared by the IMD, temperatures across the national capital saw a rise. The maximum temperature as of 8:30 AM on Tuesday was recorded at Ridge station of 44.9 degrees Celsius.

Ayanagar recorded a maximum temperature of 45.3 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Palam recorded 44.3 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, while the maximum temperature reached 45.5 degrees Celsius at IGNOU and 45.3 degrees at Ayanagar, Delhi's heat index, or the "feels-like" temperature due to the humidity, was 49 degrees Celsius, according to a Times of India report.

In Safdarjung, the temperature reached 43.4 degrees Celsius, whereas the Lodhi Road station recorded a maximum temperature of 43.3 degrees Celsius.

A heatwave warning has also been issued for Punjab and Haryana. As per the IMD, Haryana's Sirsa recorded a maximum temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued for states such as Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh for severe heatwave like conditions.

Rainfall predicted for southern northeastern states

Meanwhile in the southern and northeastern parts of India, the IMD has predicted more rainfall due to the southwest monsoon.

Regions of coastal and interior Karnataka, interior Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to receive more rain. Meanwhile, easter and northeastern states such as Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, and Odisha, are also likely to witness rainfall.