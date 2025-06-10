Chandigarh: Heatwave declared first time this year as temp hits 43.8°C

After escaping severe heat through May, Chandigarh is now in the grip of a heatwave, with the maximum temperature climbing to a scorching 43.8°C on Monday. Women take cover from the searing sun at the Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Up from 42.1°C on Sunday, the temperature on Monday was 5 degrees above normal. This is the highest that the temperature has gone all year, and the first day with heatwave conditions in the city this year, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD declares a heatwave in this region when the maximum temperature goes over 40°C and is at least 4.5 degrees above normal. If it goes over 6.5 degrees above normal, a severe heatwave is announced. Based on absolute values, a heatwave can also be declared if the temperature crosses 45°C and a severe heatwave, if it breaches the 47°C mark, regardless of departure from normal.

In 2024, the city had recorded a heatwave on the very first day of June, when the maximum temperature went up to 45.8°C, the all-time record for the month of June, as per IMD records, which go back over 70 years.

In stark contrast to this year, which saw a rain-soaked May, in 2024, severe heatwave conditions were recorded even in May, as the maximum temperature touched 46.7°C at the airport on May 31, 7.5 degrees above normal and the hottest day ever in Chandigarh since IMD started maintaining records in 1953.

Speaking about the swift rise in temperature, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul explained that while earlier, rains had kept the temperature from soaring, now clear and sunny weather was prevailing. “Moreover, dry westerly winds, passing over Rajasthan, have also become dominant here, bringing in heat from Rajasthan. On top of this, an anti-cylonic movement has formed over the region, which is also exacerbating the heat.”

Paul added that with current conditions, the temperature can spike further. “The temperature may rise by around 1 degree more during the week. For now, we have issued a yellow alert for heatwave in the city, but it’s likely to be upgraded to orange alert in a day or two.”

Yellow is the third of the four-colour warning system used by IMD. It asks people to stay updated. Orange, is the second-highest, asking people to be prepared. IMD officials added that high humidity could make the temperature feel around 2 degrees higher than it actually is.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature fell slightly from 28.9°C on Sunday to 28°C on Monday, still 1.6 degree above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature may mount to around 44°C, while the minimum temperature will remain around 28°C.

While the heatwave spell is likely to continue through the whole week, some relief is likely over the weekend due to a fresh Western Disturbance (WD).

Paul said, “We can expect thunderstorms and light rain again from Saturday onwards. The system will be stronger in Himachal Pradesh, but will also help alleviate the heat in Chandigarh.”

Thereon, monsoon is scheduled to reach the city around June 27, which will keep the searing sunny weather at bay..