Uttarakhand, east Rajasthan likely to record heavy rainfall on Tuesday: IMD

jaipur

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 10:21 IST

Uttarakhand and eastern Rajasthan are likely to record heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) authorities have issued a red category warning for the two states.

A red category warning implies that disaster management authorities should take action to prevent rain or flooding disaster.

Also read: Orange alert for Kolhapur, Satara, coastal Maharashtra; heavy rainfall likely for 2 days

The Central Water Commission (CWC) warned on Monday that water levels could rise in the following rivers such as Sutlej, Ravi, Beas, Ghaggar, Yamuna, Bhagirathi, Alaknanda, Ganga, Ramganga, Sarda, Sarju, and Ghaghra. There is a likelihood of flash floods in some of the hill districts in Uttarakhand along with cloudbursts.

“Necessary precautions have to be taken for possible landslides and blockages of river flows due to landslides in high ranges of these states,” the CWC said. It also said there is a moderate risk of flash floods in northern Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh (MP), eastern Rajasthan, and southern Gujarat.

The monsoon trough is active and lies south of its normal position (from Ganganagar to the Bay of Bengal). It is very likely to be active and near-normal/south of its normal position during the next three-four days, IMD said in its morning bulletin on Tuesday.

A convergence of strong moist southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea over northwestern plains is likely to further strengthen during the next 24 hours.

Also read: 7 dead in Rajasthan, over 80 lakh affected in Bihar as heavy rain triggers flood-like situation

A fresh low-pressure area is very likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal on Wednesday. It is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours.

Due to these favourable conditions, heavy to very heavy rain is likely over north-west India, including the western Himalayan region, until Thursday.

Extremely heavy rain, measuring over 20 centimetres (cm), is

is likely over eastern Rajasthan and Uttarakhand on Tuesday and Wednesday and Tuesday, respectively.

Widespread and very heavy rain is very likely over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, MP, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal over the next three-four days.

Extremely heavy rain is likely over Meghalaya on Thursday

and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on Wednesday and Thursday, IMD’s bulletin said.

Monsoon rain over the country since June 1 is 4% excess with 6% excess over east and north-east India; 18% deficient over northwest India; 6% excess over central India and 26% excess over the southern peninsula.