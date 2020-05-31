e-paper
Home / India News / IMD warns of cyclonic storm Nisarga over Maharashtra, Gujarat coast: All you need to know 

IMD warns of cyclonic storm Nisarga over Maharashtra, Gujarat coast: All you need to know 

The intensity and likely impact of cyclone Nisarga will be released by the IMD once the department obtains clearer pictures.

india Updated: May 31, 2020 17:10 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
After super cyclone Amphan, the next cyclonic storm in the region was supposed to be named ‘Nisarga’.
The India Meteorological Department on Sunday warned of another cyclonic storm that is brewing in the Arabian sea near Lakshadweep and is likely to reach near Gujarat and north Maharashtra coast on June 3

The cyclonic storm called Nisarga follows super cyclonic storm Amphan that ravaged the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast this month on May 20.  

Here’s all you need to know about cylone Nisarga:

• India Meteorological Department (IMD) director general Mrutunjay Mohapatra on Sunday said that a low-pressure area formed near southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep on Saturday. 

• This low-pressure area is likely to transform into depression tomorrow and into a cyclonic storm, Nisarga, the day after.

• Cyclonic storm will move towards the north and reach near Gujarat and north Maharashtra coast by the evening of June 3. Maharashtra and Gujarat have been put on pre-cyclone alert.

• The intensity and likely impact of Nisarga will be released by the IMD once the department obtains clearer pictures.

 

• The cyclonic storm once formed is very likely to move nearly northwards till June 2 morning and then recurve north-northeastwards and reach near north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts around June 3 morning.

• Under the influence of the storm, Lakshadweep, Kerala and coastal Karnataka are likely to receive rainfall today and tomorrow. Heavy and extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over south Gujarat, north Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Daman, Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli on June 3 and 4.

How was ‘Nisarga’ named?

After super cyclone Amphan, the next cyclonic storm in the region was supposed to be named ‘Nisarga’. The World Meteorological Organisation maintains rotating lists of names which are appropriate for each Tropical Cyclone basin. 

The group of 13 member countries, including Bangladesh, India, Iran, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen, names cyclones in the region. ‘Nisarga’ was suggested by Bangladesh.  

In Maharashtra’s Mission Begin Again, shops, markets allowed to function on odd-even basis
UP extends Covid-19 lockdown till June 30 with phased relaxations
Maharashtra, Gujarat on pre-cyclone alert as Nisarga likely to form over Arabian Sea
Nepal govt tables in parliament amendment bill on map that includes Indian territory
No money to pay salaries, Delhi has asked Rs 5,000 crore from Centre: Manish Sisodia
Railway officers help 70-yr-old abandoned lady, book her ticket to get back home
Mi Band 5 launch date confirmed: Here’s what to expect
Lockdown 5 or Reopen 1? E-passes, curfew, malls, bars: New rules explained
