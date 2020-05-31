IMD warns of cyclonic storm Nisarga over Maharashtra, Gujarat coast: All you need to know

india

Updated: May 31, 2020 17:10 IST

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday warned of another cyclonic storm that is brewing in the Arabian sea near Lakshadweep and is likely to reach near Gujarat and north Maharashtra coast on June 3.

The cyclonic storm called Nisarga follows super cyclonic storm Amphan that ravaged the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast this month on May 20.

Here’s all you need to know about cylone Nisarga:

• India Meteorological Department (IMD) director general Mrutunjay Mohapatra on Sunday said that a low-pressure area formed near southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep on Saturday.

• This low-pressure area is likely to transform into depression tomorrow and into a cyclonic storm, Nisarga, the day after.

• Cyclonic storm will move towards the north and reach near Gujarat and north Maharashtra coast by the evening of June 3. Maharashtra and Gujarat have been put on pre-cyclone alert.

• The intensity and likely impact of Nisarga will be released by the IMD once the department obtains clearer pictures.

A low-pressure area formed near southeast Arabian Sea & Lakshadweep today. We're expecting that it'll transform into depression tomorrow&into cyclonic storm day after. It'll move towards north&reach near Gujarat&north Maharashtra coast by evening of June 3: M Mohapatra, IMD Delhi pic.twitter.com/f7cgTAbhja — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2020

• The cyclonic storm once formed is very likely to move nearly northwards till June 2 morning and then recurve north-northeastwards and reach near north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts around June 3 morning.

• Under the influence of the storm, Lakshadweep, Kerala and coastal Karnataka are likely to receive rainfall today and tomorrow. Heavy and extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over south Gujarat, north Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Daman, Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli on June 3 and 4.

How was ‘Nisarga’ named?

After super cyclone Amphan, the next cyclonic storm in the region was supposed to be named ‘Nisarga’. The World Meteorological Organisation maintains rotating lists of names which are appropriate for each Tropical Cyclone basin.

The group of 13 member countries, including Bangladesh, India, Iran, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen, names cyclones in the region. ‘Nisarga’ was suggested by Bangladesh.