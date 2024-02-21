Impasse over third seat for IUML holds up UDF seat sharing in Kerala

Kochi: Earlier, it was presumed that Congress would give two seats to IUML (ANI)

The dilemma over the demand of a ‘third seat’ by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections has delayed the seat-sharing configuration within the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala, said those familiar with the development.

The UDF discussions are still going on even as the rival CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) has wrapped up its seat-sharing formula and is expected to announce its candidates by next week.

Out of the state’s 20 seats, the Congress had earlier allocated one each to the Kerala Congress and the Revolutionary Socialist Party, two were assumed to be given to IUML and the rest of the 16 seats were to be contested by the Congress. But the IUML’s persistent demand for a third seat has complicated matters.

For decades, IUML, as part of the UDF, has contested on two seats in the Lok Sabha elections – Malappuram and Ponnani – where the party has been highly successful.

In the recent past, pointing to its expanding voter base and efficient organisational strength, the party cadre and the leadership have been pressing for an additional seat to contest in the Lok Sabha elections. While it has demanded the third seat in previous elections, it did not exert enough pressure, citing its ally Congress’ need to contest more seats in the general elections. But this time, the IUML leadership has officially underlined that it deserves a third seat and will not back off until it gets it.

A senior IUML leader, requesting anonymity, said, “For some time, we have been demanding an extra seat to contest in the general elections but we have been denied each time. We deserve a third seat. If we don’t get it this time, there’s a feeling within the party that it will never happen. There is a vacuum which we have to fill. So, talks are still going on and we are hopeful.”

“The seats that are under discussion are all in north Kerala where we have more strength on the ground. We have raised claim for either Vadakara, Kozhikode or Kannur. Wayanad is currently represented by Rahul Gandhi and it’s not clear yet if he will contest or not. Anyway, the seat has been left to the Congress,” the leader added.

On Tuesday, sections of the local media reported that IUML will be given only two seats this time and that an understanding to the same has been reached within the UDF. There have also been reports that the IUML may get a Rajya Sabha berth in July out of the Congress’ kitty as an alternative to the third Lok Sabha seat.

But IUML leaders rejected the reports. The party’s national general secretary PK Kunhalikutty told reporters, “We are in touch with Congress leaders. UDF meeting will happen soon where the final decision will be taken.”

PMA Salam, the IUML general secretary maintained that “No decision has been made yet and the talks are going on. The rest is all media speculation. The discussions are about seat-sharing in the Lok Sabha elections, not the Rajya Sabha elections. A decision is expected in the next 3-4 days.”

Meanwhile, Fazal Gafoor, a political commentator said, IUML flexing its muscles for a third seat is simply to satisfy its rank. “The leadership wants to show the rank and file that it is trying hard for an extra seat. In Lok Sabha elections, every seat is important for the Congress as the party has to at least get a Leader of Opposition post in Parliament if it is defeated. The IUML getting an extra seat does not amount to much in Parliament anyway.”