Imphal-Mandalay flight service commences

The inaugural chartered flight arrived at the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal around 11.30 am, and was welcomed with the traditional water cannon salute.

india Updated: Nov 24, 2019 03:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Imphal
Myanmar’s private carrier Air KBZ started its chartered flight service between Mandalay and Imphal on Saturday. (Representative Image)
Myanmar's private carrier Air KBZ started its chartered flight service between Mandalay and Imphal on Saturday. (Representative Image)
         

In a move to boost connectivity between the two nations, Myanmar’s private carrier Air KBZ started its chartered flight service between Mandalay and Imphal on Saturday.

The Air KBZ flight carried around 72 passengers from Myanmar and the return flight will depart Imphal with 48 passengers, including five officials, said Manipur education minister Radheshyam, who was present at the launch event.

As per the memorandum signed between Air KBZ Myanmar and Imphal-based tour operator KB Enterprises on July 3, the flight service will be operated twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Radheshyam said the service would enhance the air connectivity between the neighbouring countries, and urged the Union ministry of civil aviation to grant permission for a regular Imphal-Mandalay flight service.

