Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said it is imperative that the 2029 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are conducted with women's reservation in place and asked all political parties to come together in one voice to pass the amendments to the women's reservation law.

PM Modi urges floor leaders in both the houses of the Parliament to back the women's reservation bill. (Sansad TV/Screengrab)

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In a letter to the floor leaders of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, ahead of the three-day special sitting of Parliament, Modi also said that any society progresses only when women have the opportunity to progress, make decisions and, more importantly, to lead.

He said that for India to realise its vision of becoming a developed nation, it is essential that women play a greater, active role in this journey.

"After extensive deliberations, we have reached the conclusion that the time has now come to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in its true spirit across the country.

"It is imperative that the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections are conducted with women's reservation in place," the Prime Minister said in his letter dated April 11.

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{{^usCountry}} Modi said implementation of the Women's Reservation Act in 2029 will infuse new energy into India's democratic institutions and strengthen public trust and it will also ensure greater participation and representation in governance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modi said implementation of the Women's Reservation Act in 2029 will infuse new energy into India's democratic institutions and strengthen public trust and it will also ensure greater participation and representation in governance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I am writing this letter so that we may all come together in one voice to pass this amendment," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I am writing this letter so that we may all come together in one voice to pass this amendment," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is more commonly known as the Women's Reservation Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is more commonly known as the Women's Reservation Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Budget Session of Parliament has been extended, and a special three-day sitting of the House has been convened on April 16 to 18. All about the Women's Reservation Act {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Budget Session of Parliament has been extended, and a special three-day sitting of the House has been convened on April 16 to 18. All about the Women's Reservation Act {{/usCountry}}

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The Women's Reservation Act will ensure an increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, of which 273 will be reserved for women.

The provision to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies was brought by amending the Constitution in 2023.

However, the women's quota would have come into effect only after the completion of the delimitation exercise on the basis of the 2027 Census.

This means the reservation will not become enforceable before 2034 if the present law remains as is.

To implement it from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, changes are needed in the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam; hence, the government is holding a special session to pass the amendments to the law.

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The prime minister said he was writing the letter so that all parties come together in one voice to pass this amendment during the "historic discussion" that is set to take place in Parliament from April 16.

"This special sitting is an opportunity to further strengthen our democracy. It is also a moment to reiterate our collective commitment to moving forward together, taking everyone along," he said, adding, "I am writing this letter to you with this spirit and purpose".

Modi said today, everyone is witnessing the increasing participation of women in various spheres of public life.

"From space to sports, from the armed forces to start-ups, India's daughters are making an impact in every field. With their hard work and determination, they are proving their capabilities," he said.

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Modi said the issue of women's reservation in Parliament and state legislatures has been discussed for decades and in 2023, Members of Parliament across party lines came together to support the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament.

"It was a memorable moment that reflected our unity. The entire world witnessed how a major decision was taken collectively to fulfil a commitment to the women of the country," he said.

The prime minister said the women represent nearly half of the country's population and this was a strong step towards enhancing their participation in the political domain.

"I consider that day an important and inspiring milestone in India's Parliamentary journey. Several Members of Parliament contributed to the discussion on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam," he said.

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During those deliberations, Modi said, the timing of its implementation was also touched upon and there was a broad consensus that the provisions of this historic law should become effective at the earliest.

"Leaders from many parties were of this view. In the recent past, we have held consultations with experts on this subject. We have sought suggestions and guidance from those well-versed in constitutional matters. We have also engaged in dialogue with political parties," he said.

The prime minister said it would be great to have many Members of Parliament express their views on this subject in Parliament and this is a moment above any one party or individual.

"It is a moment to demonstrate responsibility towards women and our future generations. Since all political parties have expressed the desire to increase women's representation in politics for a long time, this is the right time to turn that aspiration into reality," he said.

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Modi said this will be a great achievement for the nation's Nari Shakti and for 140 crore Indians.

"I have full confidence that we will all come together and achieve this historic feat in Parliament," he said.

The prime minister said the MPs who contribute to the implementation of the women's quota will always take pride in having been part of this historic effort.

"Therefore, we must not let this opportunity pass. Your support for the amendment to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will be the fulfilment of an important responsibility towards the women of our country.

"Let us further strengthen our great democratic traditions and take decisive steps toward a historic transformation," he said.

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