PM Modi vows to fast-track CAA implementation in West Bengal if BJP comes to power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will expedite the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in West Bengal to grant citizenship to refugee communities if it comes to power in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the election rally ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 in Dakshin Dinajpur on Saturday. (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo)

Addressing rallies in Purba Bardhaman, Murshidabad and Dakshin Dinajpur districts, Modi reiterated the BJP’s push for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state and targeted the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government over women’s safety, corruption and alleged infiltration.

“I have come to give a guarantee to the Matua community, Namashudra community and all such refugee families… You are under the protection of the Indian Constitution. Modi brought CAA so all refugees may get the guarantee of the Constitution. As soon as the BJP forms the government, the work of granting citizenship to refugee families under CAA will be expedited,” he said in Katwa, Purba Bardhaman.

Passed in December 2019, CAA proposes to fast-track the grant of Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

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The Matua community is a quasi-religious sect comprising largely Dalit people who moved to India from erstwhile East Pakistan around the time of Partition and for roughly two decades afterwards. Its members are included in the Scheduled Caste (SC) category and influence election results in approximately 74 of Bengal’s 294 assembly seats, according to surveys conducted by TMC and BJP. The Namasudra are a significant Dalit Hindu community and comprise one of the largest SC communities in West Bengal. Matuas are a part of the large Namasudra community.

National security top priority for BJP, says Modi During the high-octane campaign across the state on Saturday, Modi said national security will remain the BJP’s top priority and reiterated the party’s commitment to implementing UCC in West Bengal to end what he described as appeasement politics. “For us the security of the nation is most important. The BJP will implement UCC in West Bengal to stop appeasement politics,” he said.

He added: “Infiltrators will be driven out. I will tell every infiltrator to pack their belongings. It is time to leave.” In its manifesto released on Friday, the BJP promised to implement UCC in the state if it wins the upcoming polls.

Responding to the BJP’s attacks, West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee accused the Centre of targeting the state and misleading voters. Speaking at a rally in Jhargram, she alleged that the BJP leaders only visited the state during elections. “Trust a cobra, but never the BJP,” she said, warning that the party’s UCC push threatened religious and cultural diversity.

During his rallies, Modi also accused the TMC government of failing to ensure women’s safety in the state, drawing a contrast between BJP-ruled states and West Bengal. “During the BJP regime, women and girls would be able to roam freely anywhere anytime. A BJP government means assurance for the safety of women,” he said, alleging a breakdown of law and order under the current dispensation.

The PM said the TMC was spreading fear and misinformation as it sensed electoral defeat. “The TMC has gone into a panic mode, and that’s why the party was spreading lies that the BJP would stop every scheme if it comes to power. The truth is BJP won’t stop anything except for TMC’s corruption and loot,” he said.

He also accused the TMC of betraying the mandate it received after the Left Front’s defeat. “The people of Bengal ousted the Left. They gave a chance to the TMC with a lot of hope after listening to the ‘Ma, Mati, Manush’ slogan. But after coming to power, the TMC became a carbon copy of the Left. All the Left-backed goons sided with the TMC. The TMC took over the Left regime’s syndicates,” Modi said.

In Dakshin Dinajpur, the PM further accused the TMC of disrespecting the tribal community, citing an alleged protocol breach during a recent visit by President Droupadi Murmu.

“TMC leaves no opportunity to insult the tribal society… TMC, which insults mothers and sisters, insults the tribal society, and insults the Constitution, needs to be taught a lesson,” he said.

Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah, addressing a separate rally at Onda in Bankura district, echoed Modi’s attacks, accusing the TMC of running a “syndicate-raj” and shielding political violence.

“More than 300 BJP workers have been killed in poll-related violence… Those who have harassed BJP workers, their accounts will be equalled after the BJP comes to power. On the polling day the TMC goons should stay home,” the minister said.

At a second rally in Bankura, he said, “Mamata Banerjee plays the victim card. At times, she wears a bandage on her leg or head (to gain sympathy). Mamata didi, this election, you may wear a bandage on your leg, head or hand, but people of Bengal will not vote for you.