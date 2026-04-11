‘What if Modiji loses Bengal elections even after taking over all institutions’: Kejriwal targets PM

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while accusing the latter of "institutional takeover and cutting millions of votes". Targetting PM Modi, Arvind Kejriwal said that BJP has taken over all govt institutions. (PTI)

In a post shared on X, Kejriwal wrote, “Even after taking over all the institutions and getting millions of votes cut, what if Modi still loses the West Bengal election?”

The post comes amid heightened political tension in West Bengal ahead of the 294-member Assembly elections scheduled to take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

The political atmosphere in the state has been marked by strong exchanges between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP, particularly over allegations related to voter list revisions and electoral preparedness.