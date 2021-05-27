Improvement in medical infra of 5 districts: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad high court on Thursday expressed satisfaction with regard to the “improvement of medical facilities” in the hospitals of Bahraich, Shravasti, Bijnor, Barabanki and Jaunpur districts after perusing a report filed by the state government.

The bench comprising justice Siddhartha Varma and justice Ajit Kumar, while hearing a suo moto PIL litigation, said, “We have perused the report and do appreciate that some work has been done with regard to the improvement of medical infrastructure and hope that similar efforts will be made in respect of other districts as well. By the next date, the State Government may further give a report with regard to the improvement of medical infrastructures in five more districts, namely, Bhadohi, Ghazipur, Ballia, Deoria and Shamli.”

The court fixed the next date of hearing on June 7.

In its order, the court also mentioned that satisfactory work had been done for the capping of fee for carrying out Covid tests. “...In respect of RT-PCR tests the fee ranges between ₹500/- and ₹900/-. For Antigen tests the fee has been fixed for ₹200/-. For True Nat private testing has been fixed for ₹1200.”

Last week, the court had criticised the government stating the health services were ‘ Ram Bharose’ (at God’s mercy).

During the hearing, a report was also submitted by the committee which was required to enquire into the treatment of justice VK Srivastava, a sitting judge of the Lucknow bench of the high court, who had died due to Covid-19 in April. While directing to keep the report on record, the court directed that it would be looked into on the next date of hearing.

The court also directed the Centre to come up with a stand with regard to vaccination of physically challenged who found it difficult to reach vaccination centres. The court passed this order after the state government in its affidavit dated May 11 took a stand that it would adopt the guidelines of the central government with regard to vaccination of the physically challenged people.