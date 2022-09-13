In 2 days, Assam police seize 25,000 Yaba tablets from 4 men

SILCHAR: Three people have been arrested by Assam’s Cachar police on charges of smuggling 5,000 Yaba tablets from Mizoram for distribution in the region.

Yaba tablet is a combination of methamphetamine, a powerful and addictive stimulant, and caffeine, and was made mostly in southeast Asia. Yaba in Thai means crazy.

Debabrata Phukan, the officer in charge of the Rangirkhari police outpost, said the three men, residents of Mizoram, were arrested from a hotel in Silchar on Sunday night after a lead about some people selling narcotics substances in the district.

“Our team followed the peddlers and caught them red-handed from a hotel in Silchar town. In the interrogation, they told us that they brought the tablets from Mizoram and they were supposed to supply them to some local buyers in Barak Valley,” Phukan said.

At their instance, police seized 5,000 tablets kept in 50. The three men were identified as Lalduhawma (36), Sawliana TC (34) and Sangtia (31). Lalduhawma is a resident of Aizawl district in Mizoram, the other two live 200km away in Champhai district.

The Border Security Force and Karimgang police also seized 20,000 tablets Yaba tablets on Monday from the Jabainpur area and arrested a person, Juyel Namasudra.

Apart from the Yaba tablets, Karimganj police seized over 900kg of cannabis in two operations on Monday.

Superintendent of police of Karimganj district, Padmanabh Baruah said this was the third of such big catches in one month. “We suspect that there are some cultivation in Tripura or these products are being transported from outside India. We are interrogating the arrested persons to get more information,” Baruah said.

Subsidised fertilisers seized

Police also seized 28,230kg of Assam government’s subsidized fertilizer that was being illegally transported to Nagaland. Police said the subsidised fertilizers, allotted for farmers in Assam was being transported to Mizoram and Nagaland in three vehicles..