In 50 days, Atiq Ahmad among 6 accused killed in Umesh Pal murder case

Since the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal and two policemen in Uttar Pradesh on February 24, a total of six accused have been killed so far, with gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad being shot dead at point-blank range by three men on Saturday night in Prayagraj.

A man opens fire at gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad as they are being taken for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on Saturday, (PTI)

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal, and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his Dhoomanganj residence. Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered on February 25 against Atiq, Ashraf, Atiq's wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others.

While Shaista Parveen is on the run and carries a reward of ₹50,000, her two sons Umar and Ali are in jail under police surveillance at the Children Protection Home.

Arbaz, reportedly the driver of the killers' vehicle on February 24, was killed in an encounter on February 27 in Prayagraj.

Usman was killed on March 6 in another alleged encounter in Prayagraj while Asad and Ghulam were killed by police in Jhansi on April 13.

Atiq, a former Samajwadi Party MP, and his brother were brought in Prayagraj from Gujarat's Sabarmati jail for a court hearing in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case and were remanded in police custody.

The last rites of Asad were performed at the Kasari Masari graveyard Prayagraj on Saturday amid heavy police security, with only a few distant relatives and locals present inside the burial ground.

Incidentally, Atiq and Ashraf were being questioned by the Uttar Pradesh Police at the Dhoomanganj police station, around 3 km from the burial venue.

Atiq's aides Guddu Muslim, Armaan, and Sabir are currently on the run and each carries a reward of ₹5 lakh.

A month before his son's death, Atiq had requested protection in custody in the Umesh Pal murder case. The Supreme Court had permitted Atiq's lawyer to withdraw the plea, assuring him that the state machinery would take care of him.

What is the Umesh Pal murder case?

Jaya, the wife of Umesh Pal who was killed on February 24, informed the police that her husband was an eyewitness in the Raju Pal murder case. She also alleged that in 2006, Atiq Ahmad and his associates had kidnapped her husband and coerced him to give a statement in their favour in court.

Umesh and his police escorts were attacked while returning home from a local court in Prayagraj. Jaya claimed that Ahmad's sons Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and others came from behind, opened fire, and hurled crude bombs at them. Umesh Pal and the police escort were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

