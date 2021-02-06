In a first, 34 CRPF women commandos inducted into elite anti-Maoist CoBRA unit

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for the first time inducted 34 women commandos in its elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit, which was raised in 2009 and is mainly deployed in states affected by left-wing extremism, officials said on Saturday.

These 34 women personnel were inducted in the elite CoBRA wing during the 35th Raising Day of the force’s 88th Mahila Battalion, the first all-women battalion in the world, CRPF said in a release. "CRPF has taken another step towards women empowerment by inducting women commandos on the celebrations of 88th all-women battalion," the force said in a release.

These women personnel from CRPF’s 6 Mahila Battalions will undergo a strenuous CoBRA pre-induction training for three months, the force said. “The training will reinforce their physical capabilities and tactical acumen by imparting next level training in firing and special weapons, tactical planning, fieldcraft, explosives, jungle survival skills etc,” CRPF said in the release.

The women personnel will be posted in areas hit by left-wing extremism after they complete their training. "Mahila personnel of CRPF forming the first all-women brass band will also undergo a training course to acquire the requisite skills on the musical instruments. It deserves pertinent to mention that the force already has an all-women pipe band," CRPF said in a press release.

CRPF’s director general AP Maheshwari said that the force has a history of empowered women warriors, “who have not just brought laurels to the force but have also made the country proud by conspicuous gallantry both at home in India and abroad in several UN peacekeeping missions”. “Gender neutrality adds to the diversity of the force empowered women make an empowered family which eventually empowers the nation," he said.

Seven personnel of the 88 Mahila battalion have made sacrifices while performing their duties and are recipients of several gallantry medals including Ashok Chakra, the highest peacetime gallantry award.

Currently, there are around 12,000 personnel in CoBRA, the unit which was raised for guerrilla warfare.

