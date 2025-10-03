In a first, cargo flight from Goa to resupply India’s Antarctica mission

PANAJI: The National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) has dispatched an air cargo flight from Goa to send supplies via Cape Town to the country’s Antarctic mission, the institute said on Friday. (Facebook/ncpor.goa)

The first flight carrying 18 tonnes of essential supplies, including scientific equipment, medicines, and annual provisions for Indian research stations in the Antarctic, took off from Goa’s Mopa airport on October 2.

The scientific research base had been restocked via ship so far.

“This pioneering shipment, routed via the gateway city of Cape Town, South Africa, marks a significant step in enhancing logistical efficiency for India’s polar expeditions. The cargo will support ongoing scientific research in glaciology, oceanography, and climate studies at stations like Bharati and Maitri,” the institute said in a statement.

NCPOR director Thamban Meloth said the direct route strengthened India’s self-reliant polar logistics and underscores the country’s commitment to cutting-edge Antarctic research.

The aircraft, a Russian IL-76 aircraft, was operated under DROMLAN (Dronning Maud Land Air Network), a coordinated project between eleven countries, including India, with bases in Queen Maud Land, Antarctica. The project seeks to create a coordinated logistics service to reduce costs.

India has operated two permanent research stations in Antarctica Maitri since 1989 and Bharati since 2012. The stations are run by the Goa-headquartered NCPOR under the ministry of earth sciences.

India’s first research station Dakshin Gangotri was inaugurated in 1983 but was abandoned in 1990.