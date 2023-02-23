In a first, CRPF to hold annual Raising Day in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district

For the first time, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will hold its Raising Day function in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, a place that has been a hot bed of left wing extremism, officials aware of the matter said. The CRPF is the largest paramilitary force in the country. (CRPF Twitter)

A senior officer of the Chhattisgarh sector, who asked not to be named, said, “The preparation for the celebration on March 19 will start in a few days. We still have about a month to go. We are preparing the infrastructure. It will be held in Jagdalpur in a place called Karanpur -- the headquarter of 204 and 201 COBRA battalion. The parade will happen there. It is about 15 km from Jagdalpur airport.”

Bastar along with other districts in Chhattisgarh such as Sukma, Dantewada and Bijawara have witnessed major attacks by Maoist groups in the past prompting the paramilitary force to launch counter offensive operations.

The CRPF, which is the largest paramilitary force in the country, had celebrated its 83rd CRPF Day in Jammu last year.

In the CRPF, there are four zones – Jammu and Kashmir zone, Central Zone, Northeast zone and the Southern zone -- each headed by a special director general.

Under each zone there are different sectors, each headed by an inspector general under whom there are several battalions.

Chhattisgarh sector comes under the administrative jurisdiction of the central zone.

The CRPF was entrusted the task of anti-naxal operations there in 2003.

There are 6 COBRA battalions in the Chhattisgarh sector. Cobra battalion is a specialised force within the CRPF where personnel specialise in guerrilla warfare.