Sudarsan Pattnaik pays homage to CRPF soldiers who died in Pulwama attack

On this day in 2019, 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the convoy carrying them in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. On the Pulwama attack’s fourth anniversary, tributes are pouring in from all corners of the country for our fallen heroes. Odisha sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik too paid respect to the martyred CRPF soldiers through his sand art.

“Tribute to the martyrs of Pulwama!!” wrote sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik while sharing his sand art on Twitter. Alongside, he posted a folded hand emoticon and the hashtag #NeverForgetNeverForgive. Pattnaik’s sand art shows two children paying tribute to fallen braves by laying flowers at Amar Jawan Jyoti. The text below the sand art reads, “Salutes our martyrs of Pulwama attack. ”

Take a look at his sand art here:

