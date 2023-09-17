News / India News / In a first, Delhi's RML hospital installs outpatient clinic for transgenders

In a first, Delhi's RML hospital installs outpatient clinic for transgenders

ANI |
Sep 17, 2023 02:30 PM IST

One of the key features of this initiative is the provision of a dedicated restroom facility for transgender patients within the hospital premises.

In a step toward inclusivity and healthcare accessibility, Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital inaugurated India's first transgender Outpatient Department (OPD) today.

Transgender individuals present at the inauguration expressed their delight and gratitude for this pioneering step.(Sonu Mehta/HT)
The inaugural ceremony was led by Professor Dr Ajay Shukla, Director of RML Hospital, who emphasized the importance of providing equitable healthcare services to the transgender community.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Ajay Shukla highlighted the challenges faced by transgender individuals when seeking medical care. "Transgender individuals were facing numerous difficulties in accessing our hospital's services," he noted.

"Their numbers in the hospital were negligible, largely due to discomfort and the fear of discrimination. Hence, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, we have initiated this special OPD dedicated to their healthcare needs."

This restroom has been designed to ensure that transgender individuals feel comfortable and do not face any difficulties during their visits to the hospital.

Transgender individuals present at the inauguration expressed their delight and gratitude for this pioneering step. Members of the transgender community stated, "We are overjoyed with this initiative. Today's inauguration feels like a special gift to us on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. Previously, we often hesitated to come to the hospital."

In addition to the inauguration of the transgender OPD, RML Hospital also organized a blood donation camp on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

The establishment of India's first transgender OPD and the thoughtful provision of restroom facilities is a significant step toward ensuring that healthcare services are accessible to all, regardless of gender identity.

It is anticipated that this pioneering initiative at RML Hospital will set an example for inclusivity and inspire similar efforts across the nation, furthering the cause of equitable healthcare for all.

