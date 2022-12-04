In a first, Navy Day celebrations to be held out of Delhi: A lowdown

In a first, the celebrations for the Navy Day are set to be held out of Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu is set to be in attendance as the "Guest of Honour" as the naval combat prowess is demonstrated at the ‘Operational Demonstration’ at Visakhapatnam. The day is celebrated each year to mark the Indian Navy's achievements in ‘Operation Trident’ during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the nation in sending out greetings. "Best wishes on Navy Day to all navy personnel and their families. We in India are proud of our rich maritime history," PM Modi tweeted, as he further added: "The Indian Navy has steadfastly protected our nation and has distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit during challenging times." The Prime Minister also posted an audio message that accompanied the visuals shared on Twitter.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also shared a video on Twitter as he wrote: "Greetings to all @IndianNavy personnel on Navy Day. The Indian Navy is at the forefront of keeping our country safe by ensuring impeccable maritime security. The nation is proud of Indian Navy’s valour, courage, commitment and professionalism. (sic)".

In a message posted by the Navy, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Hari Kumar was quoted as saying: "We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to preserve protect and promote our national Interests and to remain a combat-ready, credible, cohesive and future proof force. We pay homage to supreme sacrifices of our bravehearts and gratitude to our veterans."

The Chief of the Naval Staff will host President Murmu and other dignitaries at the Navy Day celebrations in Vishakhapatnam. "Indian Naval ships, submarines, aircraft and Special Forces from Eastern, Western and Southern Naval Command would showcase the capability and versatility of Indian Navy. The event will culminate with a sunset ceremony and illumination by ships at anchorage," a government statement read. "The Navy Day celebrations are aimed at fostering greater outreach, renewing maritime consciousness amongst our citizens and highlights the Navy’s contributions towards national security," it further added.

