Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / In a first, South Western Railway uses AC coaches to transport cargo
india news

In a first, South Western Railway uses AC coaches to transport cargo

Total 18 AC 2 and 3-tier coaches were used to transport 163 tonnes of chocolate and noodles from Vasco in Goa to Delhi's Okhla.
Image: twitter.com/RailMinIndia
Published on Oct 10, 2021 11:30 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Just days after the Northern Railway, for the first time, used air-conditioned coaches to transport cargo such as chocolate and snacks, the south-western division of the Indian Railways followed suit, using AC coaches built at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) to carry boxes containing chocolate and other food products, the national transporter informed.

Also Read | Railways runs first AC-parcel train using passenger coaches; transports Maggi, chocolates

“Innovative approach: For the first time, Southern Railway used idle AC 2-tier and 3-tier coaches for Reefer Express of chocolate. This timetabled parcel express of 18 AC coaches, carrying 163 tonnes, left Vasco (in Goa) to Okhla, Delhi,” the Ministry of Railways said in a tweet on October 8.

 

RELATED STORIES

“This was a consignment of AVG Logistics, which was transported by the Hubballi division. Indian Railways is proactively reaching out to customers to utilise rail services as these are faster, smoother, and cost-effective,” the South Western Railway noted in its statement, citing Divisional Railway Manager Arvind Malkhede.

The Business Development Unit (BDU) of the Hubballi division helped Railways utilise this new stream of traffic, which is being used in place of the traditional method of transportation via roads.

Overall, the 2115 kilometer journey, which began on Friday and ended on Saturday, brought a revenue of 12.83 lakh to the Railways. 

Meanwhile, the AC parcel train used by the Northern Railway operated between Sanehwal in the Ferozpur division in Punjab and Yeshwantpur in Karnataka.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
‪indian railways‬ south western railway
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

These states may soon face a 'blackout' as coal demands surge

What India and China are discussing in the 13th round of LAC talks

Global shipping crisis sparks trade chaos, how will it impact India

Drugs hidden in sanitary pad, shoes: How cruise members tried to evade security
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP