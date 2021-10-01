Railways runs first AC-parcel train using passenger coaches; transports Maggi, chocolates

Indian Railways on Friday operated its first air-conditioned parcel train where it used passenger coaches to carry cargo like chocolates and snacks, people familiar with the developments told news agency PTI. The parcel train was operated by the Northern Railways. The train took off from Sanehwal in the Ferozpur division to Yeshwantpur in the south-western division.

Indian Railways said this is the first time that the air-conditioned carriages which carry passengers were used for transporting cargo. “This is for the first time that AC passenger-carrying conventional ICF coaches have been utilised for transporting cargo,” the Railways said.

The first AC parcel express train consisted of 20 2nd AC and 3rd AC coaches. “The first AC parcel express train consisting of 20 2nd AC/3rd AC coaches, carrying refrigerated cargo departed from Sanehwal, Ferozpur Division for Yeshwantpur today in South-Western Railway. This is for the first time ever that AC passenger carrying coaches (ICF/ Conventional passenger coaches) have been utilized for transporting cargo” the Railways said.

The seats were removed from the passenger coaches to accommodate the cargo. It was done as a part of an experiment where the railways planned to use coaches which were sitting idle. Railway officials said that the cargo contained food items like edible snacks and chocolates. It also contained shipments of Maggi noodles, sauce as well as raw material needed for making chocolates. It also carried textile in the train coaches. The officials said that the total weight of the cargo was 121 tonne.

