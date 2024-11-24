Bypolls results: BJP shines in UP, Bihar; Congress wins Wayanad, Nanded Lok Sabha seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies won 26 of the 46 assembly by-poll seats on Saturday, scoring a hefty gain of nine seats. The Congress won seven of these seats, registering a net loss of six seats. Regional bigwigs Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Samajwadi Party won six, three and two seats respectively. Senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao with other party leaders pour milk on a portrait of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra following her win in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-polls.(ANI)

The LDF in Kerala and BAP in Rajasthan got one seat each. Apart from this, two seats in Sikkim were won unopposed by Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM).

The Congress party won both the Lok Sabha by-poll seats -- Wayanad and Nanded.

After the reverses in the Lok Sabha election, the ruling BJP-led alliance secured its hold over the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh with its candidates winning seven out of nine seats. The BJP retained four seats – Ghaziabad, Khair, Majhawan and Phulpur -- and wrested Katehari and Kundarki from the SP while its ally RLD retained one. The Samajwadi Party, which had four of these seats, retained Sishamau and Karhal.

The BJP also won five of the seven seats in Rajasthan. It wrested three seats from the Congress and one from the RLP. The Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) and the Congress retained one seat each.

AAP secured a major victory in Punjab as it wrested Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak and Chabbewal assembly segments from the Congress.

The ruling NDA in Bihar swept the by-polls, retaining Imamganj (HAM) and wresting from the INDIA bloc Tarari (BJP), Ramgarh (BJP) and Belaganj (JD-U).

In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress defeated the opposition, retaining five seats and wresting Madarihat from the BJP.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the results of the byelections would help her work for the people.

"I would like to thank and congratulate the 'Maa, Mati and Manush' from the bottom of my heart. Your blessings will help us work for the people in the coming days. We all are common people and that is our identity. We are not zamindars, but the custodians of the people," she posted on X.

The ruling National People's Party (NPP) in Meghalaya - an ally of NDA - also got a boost as Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's wife Mehtab Chandee Agitok Sangma wrested the Gambegre seat from the Congress.

In Karnataka, the Congress won all three assembly seats. It wrested one seat each from the BJP and its ally JD(S). In Kerala, it retained the Palakkad assembly seat while the ruling LDF maintained its hold in Chelakkara assembly seat.

The BJP and its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) won all five assembly constituencies in Assam.

The AGP and UPPL retained the Bongaigaon and Sidli (ST) constituencies, respectively. The BJP retained Behali and Dholai (SC), and wrested Samaguri from the Congress.

The ruling BJP wrested the Vav assembly constituency in Gujarat from the Congress and retained the Raipur City South assembly seat in Chattisgarh and Kedarnath assembly seat in Uttarakhand.

In Madhya Pradesh, BJP retained the Budhni seat. The Congress retained the Vijaypur assembly seat.

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidates Aditya Golay and Satish Chandra Rai were on Saturday elected unopposed in the bypolls to Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituencies, officials said.

With inputs from PTI