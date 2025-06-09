In Belgium, Jaishankar, Prevot discuss India’s new approach to combat terror

NEW DELHI: External affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Belgian counterpart Maxime Prevot on Monday discussed India’s new approach to combating terrorism and bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, investment and security. Jaishankar welcomed “Belgium’s support and solidarity in combating terrorism”, he said in a social media post after his talks with Prevot. (X/DrSJaishankar)

Belgium is the first stop in Jaishankar’s week-long visit to Europe, a month after India carried out military strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Also held wide-ranging discussions on deepening our cooperation including in trade, investment, technology, defence & security, pharmaceuticals, clean energy and mobility,” he said.

Jaishankar also appreciated the “strong momentum of our bilateral engagement and the India-EU partnership”.

This is Jaishankar’s second visit to Europe since India’s clashes with Pakistan in May. He had earlier travelled to Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands in May to brief India’s interlocutors on the new approach to fighting terrorism and Pakistan’s support for cross-border terror.

India and Belgium have friendly ties and a robust economic partnership, the external affairs ministry said ahead of Jaishankar’s visit. Collaboration between the two countries spans domains such as trade and investment, green energy, technology, pharmaceuticals and the diamond sector.

During the visit, Jaishankar will also hold talks with leaders of the European Union and France to boost bilateral ties and emphasise India’s zero-tolerance policy for terrorism.

During his stay in Brussels, Jaishankar will hold the first ministerial strategic dialogue with the European Union (EU) foreign policy and security chief, Kaja Kallas.

The India-EU strategic partnership has strengthened over the years across diverse sectors and got a boost with the first visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India in February.

Jaishankar will engage with the senior leadership of the European Commission and the European Parliament, besides interacting with think tanks.

In France, Jaishankar will hold bilateral talks with his counterpart Jean Noel Barrot. He will also participate in the inaugural edition of the Mediterranean Raisina Dialogue to be held in the port city of Marseille.