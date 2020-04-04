In Bengal, 32 arrested in 7 days for spreading fake news amid lockdown

india

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 22:19 IST

After West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s warning against spreading fake news, the police in Bengal have arrested 32 people in the past seven days for spreading misinformation and rumours related to Covid-19 and have ‘warned’ another 200 people against sharing unverified news.

West Bengal Police, which looks after the districts except for Kolkata, made 30 arrests. Two women were arrested by the Kolkata Police. Those arrested include homemakers, students, school teachers, government employees and traders.

The cyber cells of Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police have created special teams to crack down on the spread of fake news and rumours. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has also been involved.

“We are using our social media pages to spread awareness and give warnings. Strict action is being taken for violators, including 30 arrests and 98 warnings,” Gyanwant Singh, inspector general (law and order) of West Bengal Police said.

In most cases, the police are booking the accused under Section 54 (Punishment for false warning) of the Disaster Management Act (DMA), 2005, and Section 505 (1) (b) of the Indian Penal Code (Statements conducing to public mischief).

“We are maintaining strict vigil on cyberspace. No one will be spared,” joint commissioner of Kolkata Police, Murlidhar Sharma, said.

The spate of arrests began on March 28, the day the chief minister issued a strong warning against those spreading fake news. She was speaking with reference to false claims on social media that said a doctor treating Covid-19 patients at the state’s infectious diseases hospital in Beliaghata, the nodal hospital for coronavirus in the state, had tested positive for Covid-19.

Kolkata Police traced the source of the rumour and arrested a 29-year-old woman, Chandrima Bhowmik, daughter of another doctor, that very evening.

The next day, West Bengal police arrested Rana Debnath, a young man from Bhatpara area in North 24-Parganas district, for spreading a rumour that one of his neighbours had tested positive, and Kolkata Police arrested a homemaker for spreading false information that 15 Covid-19 positive people were living in Kolkata’s New Alipore area.

On March 31, three young men – Swarup Mahato, Saroj Mahato and Bijay Kuri – were arrested from Arsha area in Purulia district for spreading rumours that some among their neighbours receiving treatment at a state-run hospital had tested positive. On April 2, two young men were arrested from East Burdwan district. The same day, two entrepreneurs were arrested from New Town in the eastern fringes of Kolkata area for morphing TV news channels’ screenshots.

“For spreading false information and rumour mongering, you may now face imprisonment and/or fine under various provisions of the Disaster Management Act (DMA), 2005. Additionally, penalty under specific sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information and Technology Act may also be imposed,” Howrah City Police wrote on Twitter and Facebook on April 2.

The city police have arrested three people so far in connection with spreading rumours.

Besides, in its bid to enforce the lockdown, Kolkata Police arrested 1,900 people between the night of April 1 and April 3. Of them 800 were arrested on Friday. Lockdown violators are being booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant).