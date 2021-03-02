IND USA
Police said Krishan was a drug addict who even supplied drugs to fund his addiction.(Shutterstock)
india news

In Bengal, cache of heroin worth 25 crore seized, one held

  • A notorious drug dealer, Sunil Howlader, was arrested during the raid. He is a resident of Rasulpur. His SUV was also seized.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:56 PM IST

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police on Monday seized heroin worth 25.09 crore in the international market during a raid in the Rasulpur area of Bengal’s East Burdwan district late on Monday night, a senior STF official said.

A notorious drug dealer, Sunil Howlader, was arrested during the raid. He is a resident of Rasulpur. His SUV was also seized.

STF personnel recovered more than five kilograms of heroin while searching the vehicle.

The accused will be produced before a court in Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon. He has been charged under several sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Urging everyone to take part in the vaccination drive, 64-year-old Shailaja later said the initiative was going on smoothly in the state.(Facebook/@kkshailaja)
india news

Kerala Health minister, 2 cabinet colleagues take first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:51 PM IST
While Revenue minister E Chandrasekharan received the jab from the vaccination centre at the same hospital,Minister of Ports and Museums Kadannappally Ramachandran got the shot from a hospital in his home district, Kannur.
Odisha had conducted over 75.79 lakh Covid tests of which 79.5 per cent were through Rapid Antigen tests.(PTI)
india news

Faulty rapid antigen kits declared 25 students in Odisha as Covid-19 positive

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:46 PM IST
  • None of the students had any symptoms of Covid-19 and when their samples were again subjected to RT-PCR tests, the results were negative.
Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan confirmed that the first dose of the vaccine has been administered to 6,704,856 healthcare workers and a second dose has been administered to 2,598,192 of them.(ANI)
india news

Over 14 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India: Government

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:44 PM IST
“2.08 lakh doses have been given to people who are 45 years to 59 years of age with comorbidities and people above 60 years of age,” Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.
The show is hosted on Facebook page of Kishorechandra Wangkhem, an Imphal-based journalist. (HT Photo)
india news

Talk show from Manipur gets notice under new digital media laws

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:56 PM IST
The publishers were directed to “furnish all relevant documents that ensure compliance of the provisions” of the new media rules.
Brinda Karat asked CJI Bobde to consider the effect such questions will have on the psyche of victims,(PTI File Photo)
india news

Brinda Karat urges CJI to withdraw remarks made at bail hearing of rape accused

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:19 PM IST
  • Karat was referring to remarks made during the hearing of a plea filed by a public servant, who is accused of repeatedly raping a girl, against the Bombay High Court February 5 order which had cancelled his anticipatory bail.
Eish Singhal, the Delhi Police spokesperson, said a slew of efforts in a planned manner helped the police carry out the large number of trace and rescues of missing children.(File Photo. Representative image)
india news

Activist in Goa files anticipatory bail plea fearing arrest in 'toolkit' case

By Gerard de Souza
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:05 PM IST
  • Shubham Chaudhuri -- a volunteer with global climate activist group 'Extinction Rebellion' told the court that he has nothing to do with the making of the alleged toolkit and has been implicated in the case.
The photo of Karnataka minister BC Patil getting Covid-19 vaccine at home was widely shared on social media.(ANI)
india news

'Not allowed': Centre on Karnataka minister getting Covid-19 jab at home

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:01 PM IST
The Union health ministry on Tuesday said that it has asked for a report from the Karnataka government. Meanwhile, the minister BC Patil, said his decision to take the vaccine at home cannot be considered wrong.
Parents have been asked to submit a consent letter to the school head or class teacher before sending their children to schools. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
india news

54 students test Covid-19 positive at school in Haryana's Karnal

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:56 PM IST
Haryana had allowed students from Classes 9 to 12 to go to return to schools in December and for those from Classes 3 to 5 from February 24. The government also decided to start regular classes for Classes 1 and 2 from Monday.
Representational Image. (HT archive)
india news

Tackle terror, prevent persecution of minorities: India tells Pakistan at UNHRC

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:42 PM IST
New Delhi’s position was conveyed in response to a speech by Pakistan’s representative at the UN human rights agency following an update on the global human rights situation by UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet last week
Police with the man from whom they recovered six leopard skins. (HT Photo)
india news

Man arrested with leopard skins, teeth, claws in Uttarakhand

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:35 PM IST
One person has been arrested while another is on the run.
The pictures of health officials administering the vaccine at the minister's residence flooded social media and television news channels broadcast the story on a loop to highlight the misuse of power by the minister. (SOURCED)
india news

Karnataka's agriculture minister gets his Covid-19 vaccine at home, kicks up row

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:30 PM IST
  • The incident has given the opposition parties more fuel to attack the minister and the BS Yediyurappa-led government in the state.
Rajnath Singh being administered Covid-19 vaccine (twitter.com/rajnathsingh)
india news

‘Bas ho gaya’: Rajnath Singh receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Rajnath Singh tweeted that he received his first dose of the vaccine at the RR Hospital in Delhi. Tuesday is Day 2 of the second phase of India’s vaccine drive against the Covid-19 pandemic.
Representational image.
india news

Centre hands over probe in Murshidabad bomb attack on TMC leader to NIA

By Neeraj Chauhan
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:37 PM IST
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has said the blast was part of a conspiracy to force Jakir Hossain to leave TMC
Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (Independent Charge) and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Mansukh L. Mandaviya addressing at the inauguration of the 'Maritime India Summit 2021', in New Delhi on Tuesday. Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sanjeev Ranjan and other dignitaries are also seen. (ANI Photo)
india news

India aspires at least 50% of global ship recycling business: Minister Mandaviya

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Mandaviya said that the Indian government is all geared up for facilitating and grounding the investments in the maritime sector.
