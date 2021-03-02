In Bengal, cache of heroin worth 25 crore seized, one held

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police on Monday seized heroin worth ₹25.09 crore in the international market during a raid in the Rasulpur area of Bengal’s East Burdwan district late on Monday night, a senior STF official said.

A notorious drug dealer, Sunil Howlader, was arrested during the raid. He is a resident of Rasulpur. His SUV was also seized.

STF personnel recovered more than five kilograms of heroin while searching the vehicle.

The accused will be produced before a court in Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon. He has been charged under several sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.