In Bengal, CM Mamata slashes prices of vegetables, fruits sold at govt-run stores

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee slashed the prices of some fruits and vegetables that are sold from government-run stores, while urging the Centre to cut fuel prices, waive toll tax temporarily and control price rise.

“The Union government must come up with a policy to control price rise, slash the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG. They should stop taking toll tax for now. This is affecting the prices of agricultural products. I request other states too, to support the case,” Banerjee said.

“I will also request the Centre to clear the GST dues of states and extend the GST compensation period for another five years,” she added.

The chief minister held a meeting with various departments of the government, law enforcing agencies and market associations at the state secretariat on Thursday.

On the one hand she directed the police to keep a tab on market prices without being high-handed; while on the other she requested market and traders’ associations to check prices for the next one month at least.

“This is a festival month. We have the Bengali New Year and Ramadan month is also going on. The prices of fruits are likely to shoot up,” she told some of the biggest market associations in Kolkata.

The Bengal government is also planning to expand the fleet of vehicles which work as Sufal Bangla stores run by the state government from 332 to around 500.

Vegetables and fruits are sold at cheaper rates from Sufal Bangla outlets. The price of commodities is at least ₹10 to ₹20 less at government-run stores from the markets. On Wednesday, the chief minister slashed the prices further by ₹2 to ₹5 per item including potatoes and onions.

The Trinamool Congress chief has been slamming the Centre over the past few days over the issue of hike in fuel prices.

“These are all pre-planned calamities. Lies are being told every day to divert the attention. The BJP is the biggest calamity of India,” she said.

On Monday, she had said that India’s financial health is worse than Sri Lanka and urged the Centre to call for an all-party meeting to address it.