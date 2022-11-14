Home / India News / In Chhattisgarh, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s ‘stay strong’ appeal to tribals

In Chhattisgarh, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s ‘stay strong’ appeal to tribals

india news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 08:48 PM IST

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said everyone should stand with tribals to protect their society, pride and culture as Dilip Singh Judev, who died in 2013, did in his lifetime.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke at a function to mark ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh (Twitter/drramansingh)
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke at a function to mark ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh (Twitter/drramansingh)
ByRitesh Mishra

RAIPUR : Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday asked tribals to stay strong against those who try to dupe them by taking advantage of their innocence. The RSS chief said the pride of tribals was India’s pride and said people should stand together to understand and protect it for the country.

Bhagwat was speaking at a function organised by RSS-affiliate Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district to mark ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ (tribals’ pride day).

Bhagwant, who was on his second visit to Chhattisgarh ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, also unveiled the statue of late Dilip Singh Judeo, who for years led the ‘Ghar Wapsi’ campaign to reconvert tribals from Christianity in Jashpur region.

The top RSS leader said Judeo was brave and fearless and despite being famous and powerful, “he remained humble. He always stood for the pride of tribals”.

A BJP leader said Bhagwat’s visit will help keep the focus on the conversion of tribals in the upcoming elections. “At Bhagwat’s last meeting in Raipur in September, religious conversion in Chhattisgarh was the core issue and this visit to Jashpur creates a narrative that the Congress government is not making any attempt to contain religious conversion,” the leader added.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the BJP lost all three seats, reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, in Jashpur to Congress

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started efforts to gain a foothold in what is now north Chhattisgarh in the 1980s by campaigning against what it insisted were attempts to lure tribals to convert. By 1993, the campaign began showing results, with the BJP winning the three tribal seats of Jashpur, Tapkara, and Bageecha.

To be sure, the erstwhile royal family of Jashpur had backed the RSS-affiliate Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram which started operations in 1952 in an attempt to check religious conversion, which set up a permanent office in 1963, inaugurated by then RSS Chief MS Golwalkar.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out