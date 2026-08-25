Delhi CM calls emergency meet over H1N1 spread as 3,000 cases reported so far; health minister says 'under control'

Delhi health minister Pankaj Singh said on Tuesday that the situation regarding H1N1 in the national capital was “under control”, with an adequate number of doctors and medicines available. This comes as CM Rekha Gupta called an emergency meeting on H1N1 cases, with around 3,000 infections reported in Delhi. (Representational) This comes as CM Rekha Gupta called an emergency meeting on H1N1 cases, with around 3,000 infections reported in Delhi. Addressing a press conference, Singh said that H1N1 isolation wards have been set up at hospitals across the national capital and warned that action will be taken if patients are denied beds, news agency PTI reported. The presser followed a review meeting with senior officials of the Health Department, MCD, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board.

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"There is no need for panic. Patients are coming, but they are getting treated and then going back. Isolation wards have been created in every hospital. If any patient complains of not being provided a bed, action will be taken against the hospital," PTI quoted Singh as saying. Asserting that the situation was under control with adequate doctors and medicines, Singh said Delhi has reported around 3,000 influenza cases this year, which included 2,308 H1N1 infections.

"There is no problem of doctors, staff or medicines. The chief minister has called an emergency review meeting. I assure you there is no problem, everything is under control," the minister said. At 2,308 cases, H1N1 infections account for the vast majority of influenza cases reported in Delhi this year, while the remainder are due to other influenza strains. H1N1 infection, commonly known as swine flu, usually presents with fever, cough, sore throat, headache, body aches and fatigue. Those with persistent high fever, breathing difficulty, chest pain, confusion or worsening symptoms are advised to seek medical attention promptly.