e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In Chhattisgarh, spending in govt departments cut by 30% to fight slowdown

In Chhattisgarh, spending in govt departments cut by 30% to fight slowdown

The order states that the expenditure limit in the first quarter of the financial year shall not exceed 20 percent of the total budget provision.

india Updated: May 12, 2020 16:59 IST
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Raipur
The finance department has prepared a department-wise time schedule to discuss the economy keeping in mind the effect that the nationwide lockdown has had on the state and the economic growth. (Photo @bhupeshbaghel)
The finance department has prepared a department-wise time schedule to discuss the economy keeping in mind the effect that the nationwide lockdown has had on the state and the economic growth. (Photo @bhupeshbaghel)
         

The Chhattisgarh government has lowered the expenditure limit in the departments after the decrease in revenue receipts due to economic slowdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an order issued on Monday, the departments will now be able to spend only 70 percent of their allotted budget.

The order states that the expenditure limit in the first quarter of the financial year shall not exceed 20 percent of the total budget provision. In case of excessive need by the department, the proposal will have to be submitted to the finance department with justification for relaxing this expenditure limit.

It has been directed that the departments, including construction departments, which made provision for expenditure under the capital expenditure head in the budget for the year 2020-21, the priority should be decided by the departments based on the urgency of the works.

“Departments should prioritise completion of the works under construction as much as possible and in case of new tasks becoming very urgent, they should be considered for approval as per the delegation of financial rights on priority basis. The new items for which the proposal for approval is to be forwarded to the finance department should be submitted only after deciding the priority with administrative approval of the minister of the department,” a press release issued by the government said.

The finance department has prepared a department-wise time schedule to discuss the economy keeping in mind the effect that the nationwide lockdown has had on the state and the economic growth.

As per Additional chief secretary, finance, Amitabh Jain, the total budget allocated to all the departments this year was about Rs 95,000 crore in the budget.

“By this cut of 30 percent in the allotted budget to the departments, we are hoping to save close to Rs 25,000 crore of the government’s money,” said Jain.

Senior BJP leader and spokesperson Sacchinand Upasane said that the state government has done nothing on development front since coming into power.

“Nothing on the development front has been done. All development works are stopped since the government was formed in 2018. Everyone in the state is facing debt. This decision will certainly not help them,” said Upasane.

tags
top news
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
149 flights to bring back Indians from 31 nations between May 16-22: Sources
149 flights to bring back Indians from 31 nations between May 16-22: Sources
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
Covid-19 Live| Bengal’s red zones to be divided into 3 categories: CM Banerjee
Covid-19 Live| Bengal’s red zones to be divided into 3 categories: CM Banerjee
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
German man living at Delhi airport since March 18 leaves for Amsterdam
German man living at Delhi airport since March 18 leaves for Amsterdam
This Kerala taxi firm has a novel solution for driver’s safety during Covid-19
This Kerala taxi firm has a novel solution for driver’s safety during Covid-19
‘Don’t ask me, ask China’: Donald Trump ends press meet after spat with reporter
‘Don’t ask me, ask China’: Donald Trump ends press meet after spat with reporter
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In